“Your Personal Chef” Ed Covino Has the Secrets to Delicious, Nutritious Meals Made Fast (Without Breaking the Bank)
On October 1st, the Bes’Dam Soup founder reveals an expanded menu of all-natural, heat ‘n serve options.MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 1st, families across the USA will welcome “Your Personal Chef” and Bes’Dam Soup Founder Ed Covino as he reveals five-star food industry secrets to crafting delicious, nutritious meals without breaking the bank. Covino will also reveal a tantalizing, all-new Bes’Dam Soup selection featuring clean ingredients and ready to eat in less than two minutes.
Hospitality Expert Ed Covino learned from world-renowned chefs exactly what it takes to craft a mouthwatering gourmet meal. A father and family man, he brings all of his insider “foodie” expertise to the creation of a scrumptious collection of soups designed to provide families everywhere with a quick, effortless, and (most importantly) nutritious dining experience any day of the week.
Featured on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, Fox & Friends, and Shark Tank, Bes’Dam Soup empowers families across the nation to enjoy a healthy, hearty home-cooked meal with less mess and stress. Shipped in BPA-free, 100% recyclable packaging, each “heat ‘n serve” selection includes all-natural ingredients made fresh in the USA.
The expanded menu of new and improved Bes’Dam Soup releases are set to feature:
More convenient, easy-open packaging
Perfectly-sized portions for up to two people
Added value with heartier ingredients for a more filling meal
Globally-inspired flavors, including Italian Wedding, Pulled-Pork Chili, Split Pea Soup with Ham, Minestrone, Cajun Crab Corn Chowder, and more!
Bes’Dam Soup is founded on the simple principle that every family deserves to eat well, no matter their budget or schedule. In just two minutes, anyone can be a gourmet chef. Just open, heat, and serve. Learn more and browse soups ($15 for 2-person serving) at BesDamSoup.com. Follow @BesDamSoup on Instagram for easy meal ideas, product features, and more.
About Bes’Dam Soup:
For almost 20 years, Bes’Dam Soup Founder Ed Covino has empowered families everywhere to enjoy a nutritious, delicious meal in minutes - without breaking the bank! A Hospitality Expert who learned from world-renowned hotel chefs how to craft a five-star meal, Covino now brings all of his insider knowledge to the creation of hearty, healthy soups the whole family will love. Featuring all-natural, clean ingredients and BPA-free, 100% recyclable packaging, discover a growing menu of globally-inspired flavors in an environmentally friendly dining experience you can feel great about. Become a gourmet chef in under two minutes - just open, heat, and serve! Bes’Dam Soup proudly supports numerous charitable causes through their “Kids n’ Critters” program. Learn more and browse soups ($15 for 2-person serving) at BesDamSoup.com. Follow @BesDamSoup on Instagram for easy meal ideas, product features, and more.
