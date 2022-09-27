Active Ingredients Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Active Ingredients Market Size is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Active Ingredients Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Active ingredients are the components of a product that are subjected to natural processes during the manufacturing process and which include salicylic acid, arecoline, petrolatum and mineral oil. An active ingredient is a chemically active pharmaceutical ingredient and the traditional word for the active pharmaceutical ingredient is pharmacon. It is widely used in pharmaceuticals, agriculture and cosmetics, where a combination of active chemicals and other compounds is developed to enhance the effects of pharmacological and pesticide activities. The rising need for multifunctional components is a primary driver of the active ingredients market's expansion. Furthermore, rising demand for sun protection, skin whitening, or anti-aging treatments, as well as a developing trend in the cosmetic sector and the increasing prevalence of male grooming, is projected to boost the growth of the active ingredients market. The covid-19 pandemic majorly impacted the market due to restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as skin care, hair care and others, the active ingredients industry is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Active Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Active Ingredients market size, owing to the Increased government emphasis on generic drugs, as well as rising demand for cosmetics and skin care products in this region.
2. Rising product demand connected to youth-centric strategy has expanded the use of active ingredients, creating numerous prospects for the active ingredients industry.
3. Rising demand for sun protection, skin whitening and anti-aging treatments, as well as the expanding trend of men grooming, are likely to drive the expansion of the active ingredients market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Natural held a significant share in the Active Ingredients market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to increasing demand for natural ingredients over synthetic ingredients.
2. Personal Care & Cosmetic held a significant share in the Active Ingredients market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to expanding global population and increased consumer desire for attractiveness.
3. The Asia-Pacific held a significant share in the Active Ingredients market in 2021 up to 43% and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Active Ingredients industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. The Dow Chemicals Company
3. Ashland Inc.
4. Rhodia
5. Du Pont
