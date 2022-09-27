/EIN News/ -- CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE





Technicolor Creative Studios begins trading today on Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol TCHCS

PARIS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 – Technicolor Creative Studios (Euronext Paris: TCHCS) will today begin operating as a standalone company, following the distribution of 65% of its shares by Technicolor to its shareholders and the concurrent listing on Euronext Paris (under the ticker symbol “TCHCS”). The technical reference price for each Technicolor Creative Studios’ share (amounting to €1.9539 per share) for the opening of the trading session has been confirmed by a notice published by Euronext Paris on September 26, 2022.

Christian Roberton, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor Creative Studios, said: “Today is a historic day as a new and exciting chapter begins for Technicolor Creative Studios. As an independent company, we will benefit from enhanced strategic and financial flexibility to extend our leadership and capitalize on the significant opportunities of a growing market for visual content. My ambition is to build the world’s most successful visual arts company. We believe our legacy for innovation and creativity is our foundation for the future, and the success of our studios will rely on continued investment in cutting-edge technology, the world’s best talent and our ongoing relationships with major entertainment studios and brands. The next chapter will be pivotal in our growth and evolution.

Technicolor Creative Studios has a rich 100+ years history, from providing pioneering color processes to becoming a leading independent provider of creative visual arts services.

Today, with more than 11,700 employees across 11 countries, Technicolor Creative Studios is well-positioned to deliver profitable growth and value creation.

The Group has award-winning teams of technologists and artists in key visual content domains across its four leading specialized brands: MPC (VFX services across feature film and episodic), The Mill (advertising and brand experience content), Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games.

To meet the fast-growing demand across all of its markets and further extend its leadership position, Technicolor Creative Studios activities will develop around key strategic pillars:

Expand capacity to meet strong demand and serve new markets;

Develop the Technicolor Creative Studios brand to be seen as an Employer of Choice by talent;

Continue to invest in R&D and Technology; and

Leverage existing capabilities to capture opportunities relating to The Metaverse.

Going forward, Technicolor, comprised of the Connected Home and Vantiva Supply Chain Services divisions, will remain listed on Euronext Paris under its new name of Vantiva and the ticker symbol VANTI.

ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS

Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.



Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

www.technicolorcreative.com

