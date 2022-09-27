Sales Force Automation Software Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth and Forecast by 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sales Force Automation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global sales force automation software market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.14% during 2022-2027.

Sales Force Automation Software Market Overview:

Sales force automation (SFA) software refers to a technological solution utilized for automating and streamlining numerous sales processes. It helps in automating several activities, such as reports, research on leads, voicemails, call logging, appointment scheduling, call routing, sales inventory, forecasting, performance, analysis, etc. In addition to this, sales force automation software also aids in increasing accuracy, ensuring leads accountability, fostering smart sales forecasts, boosting employee engagement and retention, etc. As a result, SFA solutions reduce the cost of workforce resources and allow quick responses and enhanced time management. Presently, they are widely utilized for sales forecasting in the banking, retail, and information technology (IT) sectors across various countries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Sales Force Automation Software Market Trends:

The escalating need for tracking mechanisms and streamlining in the sales processes is among the key factors augmenting the sales force automation software market. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for the automation software that is offering special features, including information sharing among sales personnel, processing of orders, managing client contact information, inventory monitoring, control and reordering, sales projections, and tracking of orders, is also bolstering the global market. Moreover, the expanding adoption of automation software across the globe in comparison to customer relations management (CRM) software is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing utilization of advanced solutions by leading players, such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technology for offering opportunities, forecasting, and smart recommendations for products or services, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies of numerous countries to strengthen the regulatory sales framework is further fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of updated automation solutions, including two-factor authentication, and other security checks is expected to positively influence the sales force automation software market in the coming years.

Report Scope of Sales Force Automation Software Market:

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Application, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, Region



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aptean Inc.

Consensus Sales Inc.

Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc

com Inc.

SAP SE

SugarCRM Inc

Zoho Technologies Private Limited.

Breakup by Application:

Lead Management

Sales Forecasting

Order and Invoices Management

Opportunity Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

