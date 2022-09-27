At 3.4 % CAGR, Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market Size Worth $16.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Immunotherapy For Allergic Rhinitis Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Allergic Rhinitis Treatment MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $16.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Allergic Rhinitis Treatment as its most excellent course of treatment involves recognizing and staying away from allergens that bring about the symptoms. If it is not completely avertable, steps need to be taken to reduce the exposure. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Corticosteroids, and Immunotherapy are some treatment options for healing Allergic Rhinitis. Pharmacologic alternatives for the treatment of allergic rhinitis involve intranasal corticosteroids, oral and intranasal antihistamines, decongestants, intranasal cromolyn, intranasal anticholinergics, and leukotriene receptor, antagonists. If there is a specifically serious bout of symptoms and accelerated alleviation is required, a brief course of corticosteroid tablets lasting 5 to 10 days may be prescribed. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15389/allergic-rhinitis-market.html
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North American Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging progress in disease treatment involving antihistamines in the North American region.
2. Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of Allergic Rhinitis brought about by allergens like grass, pollen, dust, dander, molds, or animal saliva requiring application of antihistamines. However, the inadequate alleviation in symptoms in certain patients offered by certain presently regarded first-line Allergic Rhinitis treatments in real life is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market.
3. The enormous pool of patients is further propelling the growth of the Perennial Allergic Rhinitis segment.Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15389
Segmental Analysis:
1. The enormous pool of patients is further propelling the growth of the Perennial Allergic Rhinitis segment. The Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of seasonal allergic rhinitis
2. The Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
3. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the rising pervasiveness of allergic rhinitis requiring the application of antihistamines in the Asia-Pacific region.
4. The Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market based on treatment can be further segmented into Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Immunotherapy, Decongestants, and Others. The Antihistamines Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of Oral H1 antihistamines as first-line therapy for mild-to-moderate allergic rhinitis.
5. The Corticosteroids segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of nasal corticosteroids utilized to alleviate inflammation ad itching being accessible as sprays.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Allergic Rhinitis Treatment industry are -
1. Sanofi
2. Cigna
3. Himalaya
4. Johnson & Johnson
5. Merck
Click on the following link to buy the Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15389
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15981/perennial-allergic-rhinitis-market.html
B. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15388/allergic-conjunctivitis-treatment-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn