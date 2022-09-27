Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size is Estimated to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% During Forecast Period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Actinic keratosis (AK) is one of the most common pre-cancers that forms on skin damaged by chronic exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays emitted from the sun. Actinic keratosis appears as small dry, scaly and crusty patches of skin and is often easier to feel owing to their rough texture. The ultraviolet (UV) rays emitted from the sun are considered to be essential for the progression of actinic keratosis (AK) to squamous cell carcinoma. Increase in the adoption of photodynamic therapy, rise in the investment by the key players to launch new drugs, growing demand for ingenol mebutate for the treatment of actinic keratosis, and rise in the awareness about actinic keratosis and related treatment are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market for the period 2021-2026.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Actinic-Keratosis-Treatment-Market-Research-508687
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for ingenol mebutate for the treatment of actinic keratosis.
2. The growing adoption of photodynamic therapy for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma is driving the hospitals segment.
3. The high cost of actinic keratosis treatment is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508687
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market based on the Drug Type, can be further segmented into the Fluorouracil, Diclofenac, Imiquimod, and Others. The Fluorouracil segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2021-2026.
2. The Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others. Hospitals segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to its cost-effectiveness, ease of accessibility, and availability to patients.
3. North America held the largest share with 28% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as growing availability of advanced healthcare facilities, presence of structured regulatory framework, growing demand for ingenol mebutate for the treatment of skin damaged by the radiation emitted by ultraviolet (UV) rays, and rise in the awareness about actinic keratosis and related treatment.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Actinic Keratosis Treatment industry are -
1. Bausch Health Companies Inc
2. Biofrontera AG
3. LEO Pharma A/S
4. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
5. Novartis AG
Click on the following link to buy the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508687
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market - Forecast (2021 - 2026)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16907/basal-cell-carcinoma-market.html
B. Acne Vulgaris Market - Forecast (2021 - 2026)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15326/acne-vulgaris-treatment-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn