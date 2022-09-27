3D Ultrasound Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
3D Ultrasound Market Size is Estimated to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the 3D Ultrasound Market size is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. 3D ultrasound is an imaging technique that converts 2D grayscale ultrasound images into a volumetric dataset. 3D Ultrasound products are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to their ability to convert 2D images into a real-time dataset. The rise in the adoption of percutaneous coronary interventions for opening clogged coronary arteries, increase in the demand for Gynecologic ultrasonography in hospitals, rise in the adoption of intrauterine contraceptive devices in cardiology, and the growing investment by the key players to develop extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy to administer shock waves are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the 3D Ultrasound Market for the period 2021-2026.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the 3D Ultrasound Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America 3D Ultrasound Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of intrauterine contraceptive devices in cardiology.
2. The increase in the demand for percutaneous coronary interventions for opening clogged coronary arteries is driving the Cardiology segment. However, the high cost of 3D ultrasound devices is decreasing their adoption in various healthcare facilities, which is one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the 3D Ultrasound Market.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the 3D Ultrasound Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The 3D Ultrasound Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics, Musculoskeletal Respiratory Care, and Others. The Cardiology segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the growing demand for intrauterine contraceptive devices in cardiology treatments and rise in the adoption of percutaneous coronary interventions for clogged coronary arteries.
2. The 3D Ultrasound Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Maternal Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy to administer series of shock waves in hospitals and the increase in the demand for Gynecologic ultrasonography in hospitals.
3. The 3D Ultrasound Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the 3D Ultrasound industry are -
1. Siemens Healthineers AG
2. Hologic
3. Samsung Electronics
4. Canon Inc.
5. Hitachi, Ltd
