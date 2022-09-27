Ball Clay Market size is forecast to reach US$585.2 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Ball Clay Market size is forecast to reach US$585.2 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ball Clay Market size is forecast to reach US$585.2 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. The rapidly rising building & construction sector, particularly in developing regions of the world, is expected to drive the growth of the global ball clay market in the upcoming years. Controlled organic content, unfired strength, high elasticity, ideal workability, and favorable rheological properties are some of the characteristics of ball clay. Furthermore, ball clay is also applied in the manufacturing of ceramics, such as wall & floor tiles, sanitary ware, tableware, and electrical porcelains.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Ball Clay market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia Pacific dominates the ball clay market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the building & construction industry. For instance, according to International Trade Administration, in China, construction industry revenue was reported to increase from US$ 968 billion in 2019 to US$ 1.1 trillion in 2021.
2. Rapidly rising demand for ball clay in the transportation industry, to achieve lightweight vehicles, will be a critical factor driving the growth of the ball clay market in the upcoming years.
3. The growing demand for ball clay in the agriculture industry for the production of insecticides and fertilizers is estimated to drive the ball clay market growth.
4. However, the availability of substitutes for ball clay at lower costs and products with a cleaner look is hindering the growth of the ball clay market over the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The powder segment held the largest share in the ball clay market in 2021. The ball clay in powder form consists of fine particle size, which is required in ceramics due to its water-resistant property.
2. Building and construction industry held the largest share in the ball clay market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. In the building and construction industry ball clay finds usage in numerous applications such as in ceramics including, sanitary ware, wall and floor tiles, bricks, paints, and others
3. The ceramics segment held the largest share with 26% in the ball clay market in 2021. In the construction industry, ceramics made of ball clay is used due to its property of increasing plasticity, and bonding with base materials.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ball Clay industry are:
1. Amarnath Industries
2. Ashapura Group
3. Ashok Alco-Chem Limited (AACL)
4. Finore Minerals LLP
5. G&W Mineral Resources
