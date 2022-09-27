HCM City leader receives Cuban foreign trade and investment minister

VIETNAM, September 27 - HCM CITY — HCM City would provide Cuban investors with the most favourable conditions to invest in the city, said Phan Thị Thắng, vice chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee at a meeting with the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting with Minister Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, who is on an official visit to the city, Phan Thị Thắng, vice chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, thanked Cuba for providing support to Việt Nam, especially HCM City, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit led by the Cuban minister would open up new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the healthcare sector, she said.

She proposed the two countries strengthen cultural exchanges among children and students.

Malmierca Diaz said Cuba highly valued and wished to further deepen its special traditional relationship and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, especially HCM City.

The two countries have great potential to cooperate in many fields such as tourism and healthcare, according to the minister.

The visit by the Cuban minister is in preparation for an upcoming visit by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz to Việt Nam from September 28 to October 2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

The visit aims to enhance bilateral economic, trade and investment relations.

During the visit, the two countries are expected to sign a joint action plan to implement the bilateral economic agenda of the 2023-2025 period, covering bilateral cooperation in many fields, including trade, agriculture, industry, construction, transportation, science and technology, among others. — VNS