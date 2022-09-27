PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2022 Robin, Nagbigay Pugay at Parangal sa 5 Volunteer Rescue Workers na Nasawi dahil kay Super Typhoon Karding Nagbigay pugay si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa alaala ng limang rescue workers na namatay habang ginagampanan ang kanilang tungkulin sa kasagsagan ng hagupit ng Bagyong Karding. Sa Senate Resolution 234, pinarangalan ni Padilla ang kagitingan nina Narciso Calayag Jr., Jerson Resurreccion, Marby Bartolome, George Agustin at Troy Agustin ng Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. Tumutulong ang lima sa mga residente ng Sitio Galas sa Barangay Camias sa San Miguel, Bulacan na lumikas sa gitna ng baha. Ayon sa ulat, binawian ng buhay ang limang rescuers nang matangay ang lifeboat na kanilang sinasakyan matapos gumuho ang isang kongkretong pader. Na-retrieve ang kanilang mga labi sa Sitio Banga-Banga sa Barangay Camias. "Whereas, the heroism and bravery shown by these five men, who sacrificed their lives to save their people, is an exemplary act worthy of praise and emulation and more importantly, an embodiment of dedication, courage, devotion to duty and commitment to public service," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon. "Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Senate, as it is hereby resolved, to express profound condolences to the bereaved families of and to posthumously accord highest commendation to Narciso Calayag, Jerson Resurreccion, Marvy Bartolome, George Agustin and Troy Justin Agustin who perished while performing their heroic and solemn duties in the rescue operations at the height of Super Typhoon Karding," dagdag niya. Robin Pays Tribute to 5 Volunteer Rescue Workers who Perished amid Karding Fury Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Tuesday paid tribute to the memories of five volunteer rescue workers who perished in the line of duty at the height of Super Typhoon Karding. In Senate Resolution 234, Padilla lauded the heroism of Narciso Calayag Jr., Jerson Resurreccion, Marby Bartolome, George Agustin and Troy Agustin of the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. The five were helping residents of Sitio Galas in Barangay Camias in San Miguel, Bulacan evacuate their homes amid flooding caused by Karding. Reports indicated the five died after a surge of floodwater caused a concrete wall to collapse and brought strong water current that swept away the team aboard a lifeboat. The remains of the five were retrieved at Sitio Banga-Banga in Barangay Camias. "Whereas, the heroism and bravery shown by these five men, who sacrificed their lives to save their people, is an exemplary act worthy of praise and emulation and more importantly, an embodiment of dedication, courage, devotion to duty and commitment to public service," Padilla said in his resolution. "Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Senate, as it is hereby resolved, to express profound condolences to the bereaved families of and to posthumously accord highest commendation to Narciso Calayag, Jerson Resurreccion, Marvy Bartolome, George Agustin and Troy Justin Agustin who perished while performing their heroic and solemn duties in the rescue operations at the height of Super Typhoon Karding," he added.