LAPID RESO EXPRESSES SYMPATHY FOR FALLEN MEMBERS OF THE BULACAN RESCUE TEAM, COMMENDS THEIR EXEMPLARY COURAGE AND HEROISM

Pinuno Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid mourned the death of five members of the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) who lost their lives while conducting rescue operations in flood-hit villages in San Miguel, Bulacan, during the onslaught of Super Typhoon "Karding".

Under Senate Resolution No. 235, which he filed earlier today, September 27, Lapid recognized the fatalities from the Bulacan PDRRMO which included George Agustin, Troy Justin Agustin, Marby Bartolome, Jerson Resurreccion, and Narciso Calayag Jr.

"Lubos ko pong ikinalulungkot ang pagpanaw ng ilan sa ating mga kawani na handang nagbuwis ng kanilang buhay sa pagnanais na makatulong at makapagligtas ng kanilang kapwa. Kulang po ang salita upang maipahayag ang aking kalungkutan sa sinapit ng ating mga kasama," Lapid lamented.

"Kaisa po ako sa pag-aalay ng panalangin para sa kanila at sa mga pamilyang kanilang naulila," the senator added.

In the same resolution, Lapid recognized the courage, bravery, humanitarian spirit and selflessness of the fallen rescuers and noted that they should be held in the highest regard, paying the ultimate sacrifice in the name of duty.

"Ang kanilang ipinamalas na kabayanihan ay sumasalamin sa kanilang pagmamahal sa bayan at pagmamahal sa kanilang mga kapwa tao, at ang kanilang marangal na pagpapakita ng kagitingan at katapangan ay nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa kanilang mga kasama hindi lamang sa larangan ng pagliligtas, kundi maging sa larangan ng paglilingkod sa bayan," he said.

"Ako rin po ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat sa kanilang ipinamalas na kabayanihan at matapat na pagtupad sa kanilang tungkulin sa ngalan ng serbisyo publiko. The ultimate sacrifice of the five PDRRMC personnel in service of their people merit the admiration, respect and gratitude not only of the persons they have saved but of the entire country as well," Lapid expressed.