Disciplinary warning given to Standing Board of VASS’s Party Committee

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to issue a warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) for 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.

The decision was made during the commission’s 20th meeting, which took place in Hà Nội from September 23-26.

According to the commission, the Standing Board violated the principles on Party organisation, operation and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership, direction and supervision, resulting in wrongdoings in personnel work, the management and use of state finance and investment, training management and in dealing with complaints and denunciation.

The violations have lasted for years, causing severe consequences, undermining the internal unity, triggering concerns among officials and Party members and adversely affecting the reputation of the Party organisation and the VASS.

The commission has also given a warning to Đặng Xuân Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the VASS Party Committee, head of its Organisation Commission and Vice President of VASS, and reprimanded Nguyễn Đức Minh, head of the Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and VASS Vice President; Nguyễn Văn Minh, Chairman of the Party Committee’s Inspection Commission and head of the Institute of Anthropology; and Nguyễn Tài Đông, Chairman of the Party Committee’s Information and Education Commission, and Director of the Institute of Philosophy.

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission is also considering disciplinary action against other Party members involved.

It proposed the Politburo consider measures against Bùi Nhật Quang, Secretary of the Party Committee and VASS President.

During the meeting, the commission also looked into violations and wrongdoings committed by Party delegations to the People’s Procuracy and People’s Court of An Giang Province, and the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of the provincial Department of Public Security, Border Guard, Customs Department, and Department of Market Surveillance.

It asked the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee to step up inspection and supervision, and punish a number of organisations and individuals concerned.

Regarding the bribery case at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the commission suggested the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider taking action against Deputy Foreign Minister Tô Anh Dũng and Nguyễn Quang Linh, Assistant to the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister.

It concluded that Dũng and Linh showed degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle; violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws on the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena, as well as the Party regulations on things that Party members are banned from doing and on Party members' responsibility for setting examples.

They have falsified the Party and the State’s sound and humanitarian policy during the organisation of flights bringing home Vietnamese citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak, causing severe consequences, triggering public anger and harming the reputation of the Party organisation. — VNS