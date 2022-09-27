Protein Snacks Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising preference for healthy snacking among customers is driving global protein snacks market revenue growth

Protein Snacks Market Size – USD 3.83 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends – Rising focus on designing and developing innovative protein snacks packaging” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein snacks market size is expected to reach USD 8.93 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 10.1% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market revenue growth can be attributed to the fact that there is a rising preference for healthy snacking among customers. As protein snacks offer important benefits including contentment and energy hence, high-protein savory snacks are fulfilling the demand from consumers for healthy protein in savory forms.

People spent more time at home during the shutdown which increased their consumption of savory snacks that were in high demand in 2020. Nuts, seeds, and trail mixes are a few goods that cater to customers demand for savory snacks with protein. For instance, fortified additions, such as Glanbia's CrunchieTM MilkProteinBites, can increase the protein content of trail mixes while adding a crunchy texture. Meat bars, such as those made popular in the U.S. by Epic and Krave, are similarly positioned to fill this demand. These single-serve, on-the-go snacks offer a filling, flavorful substitute for common protein bars. All these factors are driving demand for savory protein snacks and hence, driving market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1324

Apart from this, companies operating in the protein snacks market are focusing on the adoption of strategic developments with marketing companies and social media influencers for creating a brand image with content focused on developing snacks for customers in developing countries. Parents are indulging their children with protein bars, yogurt, protein drinks, granola, and others that act as supplements for playschools. This evolving customer choice of protein snacks has also paved the way for revenue growth of the market.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Protein Snacks market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Protein Snacks market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some major companies in the global market report include Del Monte Foods, Inc, B&G Foods, Inc., PepsiCo, Hormel Foods Corporation, Unilever, Kellogg Co., Nestlé, Danone, Monsoon Harvest, Tyson Foods, Inc., and Clif Bar & Company.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1324

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 02 June 2021, RXBAR, which is a subsidiary of Kellogg launched its first-ever plant-based offering. RXBAR Plant has 10 grams of protein and replaces the brand’s signature egg white protein with pea and almond protein. Flavors include peanut butter and chocolate

Protein flakes segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Revenue growth of the segment can be attributed to the presence of essential nutrients that aids in repairing and enhancing the performance of the body. As there is a rising number of sportspersons across various sports, protein flakes are also gaining popularity and hence driving revenue growth of the segment.

The E-commerce segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Manufacturers are establishing online stores to better address consumer demands while increasing profit margins since they understand the potential of the channel. Companies operating as sales channels such as Amazon, Walmart, NuGO Natures Basket, and many others have expanded their direct-to-consumer businesses to meet the rise in e-commerce demand. This is owing to stay-at-home orders for almost a year and a half due to COVID-19, e-commerce shops have become a popular option for any form of purchase in the majority of the world.

Market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period owing to the fact that countries such as Germany and U.K. have a large working class that is expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Also, the presence of convenience stores, and hypermarkets in the region that are focused on environment-friendly product packaging led by the start-ups that use biodegradable plastics for manufacturing such packages.

Emergen Research has segmented the global protein snacks market based on product type, sales channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Protein Bars

Protein Cookies

Protein Flakes

Jerky

Granola

Yogurt

Protein Drinks

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/protein-snacks-market

Global Protein Snacks Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Protein Snacks market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1324

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Sanger Sequencing Services Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/sanger-sequencing-services-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-incidence-of-cancer-advancements-in-sequencing-technologies-and-rising-private-investments-on-genomics-research-according-to-emergen-research/

Whole Exome Sequencing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/whole-exome-sequencing-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-number-of-strategic-alliances-among-research-institutes-and-pharmaceutical-companies-according-to-emergen-research/

Health Data Archiving Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/health-data-archiving-market-size-to-reach-usd-9-28-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-14-1-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/ai-based-clinical-trials-solution-provider-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-86-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-21-5-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/personalized-therapy-biosimulation-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-164-1-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-14-6-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Clinical Trial Software Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/clinical-trial-software-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-862-0-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-15-6-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-protein-snacks-market