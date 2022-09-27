Argon Gas Market is forecast to reach $487.9 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% - IndustryARC
Argon Gas Market is forecast to reach $487.9 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon Gas Market is forecast to reach $487.9 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Cryogenic fractional distillation and gas chromatography are the most common methods for the production of argon gas. Rising consumption and demand from the growing metal manufacturing industry for argon gas, coupled with increasing industrialization, especially in emerging economies are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global argon gas market. Due to the rising demand for argon gas in numerous application segments such as electronics, stainless steel, and fabricated metalworking the argon gas market is expected to grow globally.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Argon Gas market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia Pacific region dominated the argon gas market due to the rapidly growing fabrication industries and the rising demand for argon gas from the food & beverage and healthcare sectors.
2. Increasing use of argon gas owing to its greater thermal protection properties than air, for filling the dry suits used for scuba diving is anticipated to increase the demand for argon gas market in the forecast period.
3. Since Argon gas provides the inert atmosphere needed for rapid material cooling and heating, it is used in the electronics industry for the manufacture of semiconductors, flat panels, solar PV cells and microelectronic devices.
4. Rising cause of inert gas asphyxiation among the workers by the consumption of argon gas in the absence of oxygen is anticipated to decline the growth of the market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Industrial grade held the largest share in the argon gas market in 2020. In MIG and TIG welding methods and plasma cutting applications due to its high density and absolute inertness, industrial-grade argon gas is widely used as a welding gas.
2. Insulation function is highly preferred in the argon gas market. Argon serves as a barrier to prevent the indoor heat from escaping, like most insulating materials. But unlike most gases, the higher density of argon has greater thermal efficiency.
3. Argon-carbon dioxide mixture is widely used in the argon gas market. Argon-carbon dioxide is a colorless, odorless, and non-flammable gas mixture. Argon mixtures with carbon dioxide are universal and are ideal for low-treated and stainless steel welding.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Argon Gas industry are:
1. Praxair Inc
2. AMCS Corporation
3. The Linde Group
4. Iwatani Corporation
5. Messer Group GmbH
