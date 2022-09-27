3D Projector Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Global 3D Projector Market Size is Forecast to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR 7.2% From 2021 to 2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global 3D Projector Market size is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 7.2% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of 3D visualizations across various end-use applications including cinema, public places such as museums, shopping stores and many others has been propelling the growth of 3D projectors market. Factors such as improving educational sector through adopting digitalization along with surge of demand for gaming projection applications are the major driving factors boosting the market growth of 3D Digital Light Processing and Liquid Crystal on Silicon projectors. Growing popularity of laser-based projectors as well as high investments from key players to develop new products overtime can further help in advancing the growth rate of 3D projectors during the forecast period. With the surge of COVID-19 pandemic, there is significant growth in adoption of home theatre for watching movies, playing games and so on, this is set further assist the 3D projector market growth during 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the 3D Projector Market highlights the following areas -
1. Increasing adoption in gaming applications as well as growing digitalization towards improving educational sector is analyzed to significantly drive the 3D Projector market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. DLP technology based 3D projectors market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026, attributing to factors like ease of maintenance, growing research & development activities and high display efficiency with others.
3. APAC is analyzed to account for the fastest growing region during 2021-2026, due to growing adoption of smart learning to transform educational sector along with technological advances across entertainment sector.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on projection technology segmentation, Digital Light Processing (DLP) market is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the global 3D Projector market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. Cinema is analyzed to account for the highest CAGR of around 8.2% in the global 3D projector market during 2021-2026. Entertainment industry has been rapidly evolving over the years now, supporting the widespread concept of 3D visualized projection cinema multiplexes globally as a part of gaining larger customer attention.
3. APAC region held the highest share of around 39% in the global 3D Projector market in 2020, and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the 3D Projector industry are -
1. Optoma Corporation
2. BenQ Corporation
3. ViewSonic Corporation
4. Seiko Epson Corporation
5. Vivitek Corporation
