Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022 is on Fire
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysia's 2025 target to have 31% of total power capacity from renewable energy sources is expected to be supported by the strong solar sector growth. Based on SEDA Malaysia, the total potential of solar PV in Malaysia reaches 269GW, deriving from 210GW for ground-mounted, 42GW for rooftop, and 17GW for FPV. How exactly should the quota availability be matched?
Energy Box is organizing a face-to-face real event Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022 on November 8th in Kuala Lumpur, striving to be the equivalent of a hub for efficient exploration of the renewable energy market.
The event aims to help the attendees seize upon a deep and comprehensive understanding of Malaysia's renewable energy market and dedicates themselves to improving business cooperation between Malaysia's local companies with international companies.
Event details:
Place: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Event Website: /www.energy-box.com/malaysia-1
Event Agenda:
Honored Speakers (confirmed/inviting)
1. Ir. Ts. Dr. Wan Syakirah Dato' Wan Abdullah, Head Business Assessment and Engineering, TNB Renewables Sdn. Bhd.
2. Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA)
3. Dr. Wei-nee Chen, VP, New Energy Ventures, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad
4. Davis Chong, Executive Director and Group CEO, Solarvest Holdings Berhad
5. Tham Chee Aun, Group CEO, Ditrolic Energy
6. Aisswarya Kumaran, Business Development Associate, Shizen Malaysia Sdn Bhd
7. BorHung Chong, Head of Business Development | Managing Director (Malaysia), NEFIN Group
8. Ping Mendoza, Renewable Energy Business Dev Lead, Shell
9. Kiran Jethwa, Managing Partner, fumase
10. Liuyi Yeoh, Head of Renewable Energies (Malaysia), TotalEnergies
11. Marcus Andre Ong, Deputy General Manager - Asia Pacific, Mainstream Renewable Power
12. Yalim Ozilhan, Southeast Asia Director, EDF Renewables
13. Thang Chee Keong, CEO, Plus Xnergy
14. Gan Boon Hean, CEO, Leader Energy Pte Ltd
15. Kai Ilham Klingenhagen, General Manager, PETRONAS New Energy
16. Niranpal Singh, Managing Director-Malaysia, BayWa r. e APAC
17. Hairol Azizi Tajudin, Group Chief Executive Officer, Cenergi SEA
18. Alexis Issaharoff, CEO, Antah Solar
19. Arnfinn Unum, Country Manager Malaysia, Scatec Solar
20. Ernesto Rua Garcia, Head Of Renewables, ENGIE South East Asia
21. Ir. Pramod Kumar Karunakaran, Executive Vice President Project Delivery, Sarawak Energy Berhad
22. Alvin Wong, Director Malaysia, Sunseap Group Pte Ltd
23. Arnaud Ayral, Corporate Solutions Director, Blueleaf Energy
24. Raja Amir Raja Azwa, CEO, HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad
25. Martin David, Principal, Singapore & Head of Projects, Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow
26. Erik Haugen, VP of Development, Asia at Ecoplexus, Inc.
27 Ir. Pui Hee Chow, Group Managing Director, Samaiden Group Berhad Sdn Bhd
28. Ndiame Diop,World Bank Country Director for Brunei,Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, The World Bank
29. Kean Poh Chua, Senior Manager, Group Project, EDRA Power Holdings Sdn Bh
30. Chor Jack, Projects & Finance Lawyer (Partner)，Christopher & Lee Ong
31. Susan Hemming, Executive Director, and Owner, Coara Solar Sdn Bhd
32. Noor Shahiwan, CEO, SUNCROX SOLAR
33. Philipp Merten, Director - Export & Agency Finance, Commerzbank AG
34. Ashwin Narayanan, Head of Special Projects (Renewable Energy), Malakoff Corporation Berhad
35. KK Kong Group CEO at Maqo Solar
36. Narsingh Chaudhary ,Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Black & Veatch
37. Amazon Web Services (AWS)
38. Google
39. Microsoft
40. WeiChee Liew, South & SEA Managing Partner, ERM
41. Yinson
42. Rabia Ferroukhi, Director - Knowledge, Policy and Finance Center, International Renewable Energy Agency
43. Dieter Billen, Partner - Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure - South-East Asia, Roland Berger
44. Antoine Gaudin, Power and Renewables Consulting, Wood Mackenzie
45. Syamantak Dhar, Regional Category Lead, Energy and Utilities, Nestle
