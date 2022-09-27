Crescent Hotels & Resorts Adds The Muse Times Square To Its Latitudes Portfolio

Just one block from Times Square, The Muse New York is a haven for those interested in staying in the heart of Midtown Manhattan

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized lifestyle operator, has added The Muse New York to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent collection of independent lifestyle hotels. The Muse New York was a former Kimpton property that transitioned back into its roots as an independent hotel on September 23, 2022, aligning with Crescent Hotels & Resorts' collection of unique properties personalized for the modern traveler. The Muse New York's ethos and authenticity are the perfect addition to the Latitudes portfolio, combining Manhattan's electricity and excitement with an elevated guest experience.

Just one block from Times Square, The Muse New York is a haven for those interested in staying in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. From the hotel's prime location near Broadway, guests can explore other nearby attractions, including the newly opened Museum of Broadway, Fifth Avenue's shops, Rockefeller Center, Hudson Yards, and beyond. Upon entering, the hotel's airy lobby connects with Muse Bar, creating a quintessential New York atmosphere.

The Muse New York's 200 guest rooms – including 19 Specialty Suites – feature timeless color schemes with vibrant accents, spacious accommodations, and expansive city views. The 19 Specialty Suites are apartment-style accommodations that provide guests with a home-away-from-home in the Big Apple. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy a workout in the hotel's square-foot, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center which includes the latest equipment from Peloton bikes, treadmills, and elliptical cross trainers that have individual LCD TV screens. The Muse is also ideal for corporate groups that want hassle-free access to the best the city has to offer.

"The Muse Times Square New York is an ideal addition to our portfolio, and we're excited to be working with the hotel as they seamlessly transition back to their independent roots. Crescent has seen strong recovery at our Manhattan hotels, with RevPAR levels exceeding pre-pandemic. We look forward to the strong demand for New York City continuing to drive business to The Muse," said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

