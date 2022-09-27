Winter Sports Equipment Market to reach $ 3602.2 Million by 2031, notes TMR Study

The global market for winter sports equipment is expected to be driven by an increase in awareness about benefits of healthy lifestyle and rising demand for a variety of winter sports activities

The need for winter sports equipment is increasing as outdoor activities, such as snow sports, become more popular with people

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global winter sports equipment market was clocked at US$ 2436.5 Mn. The global market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global winter sports equipment market is estimated to touch valuation of US$ 3602.2 Mn. Teenagers are becoming more active in winter sports including figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, luge, and speed skating, which is likely to drive the global winter sports equipment market.

The market for winter sports equipment is most developed in Europe and North America. The number of people participating in winter sports has significantly increased across Asia Pacific as well. As a result, there is a growing demand for winter sports equipment in the region, along with protective clothing and accessories, such as best snowboard gear 2022. In order to broaden their geographic coverage and provide profitable growth prospects, market players are concentrating on e-commerce platforms.

In developing nations, there is a significant demand for winter sports accessories, clothing, and footwear. In order to grow their market share, businesses are concentrating on developing sophisticated products like folding skis.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74383

Key Findings of Market Report

The need for winter sports equipment is rising as outdoor activities, especially snow sports, become more and more popular with people. The demand for winter sports equipment, such as sleds and tubes, is being driven by a rise in interest in outdoor activities that provide both pleasure and competition.

Dislocations, sprains, fractures and, strains are among the most prevalent injuries sustained during winter sports. As a result, concerns regarding safety during winter sporting activities are growing. Besides, the need for protective gear including padding, goggles, and helmets is growing. The market for protective wear and equipment for winter sports is thus being driven by this factor.

Based on sports, skiing accounts for a substantial chunk of the global market in both volume and value. The segment is anticipated to expand at a very high CAGR during the forecast timeline. Skiing is regarded as a cardiovascular activity that burns calories effectively, activates core muscles, helps in strengthening the lower body part, and improves mood. Consequently, there is an increase in demand for skiing equipment. For winter sports equipment companies, this is likely to opens up attractive growth prospects in the winter sports footwear and accessories industry.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=74383

Global Winter Sports Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

In the global market for winter sports equipment, Europe is a significant territory as well. Germany leads the way in the growth of the winter sports equipment industry, with France coming in second. During the projection period, it is predicted that an increase in the number of individuals participating in snowboarding and off-piste skiing will raise demand for winter sport clothes and accessories.

Global Winter Sports Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Fischer Sports GmbH

Tecnica Group S.p.A.

K2 Sports LLC

Skis Rossignol S.A.

Icelantic Skis

Elan d.o.o.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=74383

Global Winter Sports Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Equipment

Protective Gear and Accessories

Others

Sports

Skiing

Ice Hockey

Ice Skating

Snowboarding

Others

End User

Consumer Group

Price

Passenger Vehicle

Low

Medium

High

Distribution

Consumer Goods Research Reports

Sports Protective Equipment Market - The global sports protective equipment market is expected to reach US$ 13.35 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031

Board Games & Puzzles Market - The global board games & puzzles market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 24.5 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031

Golf Rangefinder Market - The global golf rangefinder market is expected to cross the value of US$ 510.5 Mn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031

Kids Activity Box Market - The global kids activity box market is estimated to exceed the value of 5.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

Shooting Ranges Market - Globally, revenue generated by the shooting ranges market accounted for over US$ 19.5 Bn in 2020, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% in terms of value during the forecast period

Helmet Market - The helmet market is expected to expand at a CAGR 5.7% during the forecast period, it estimated to reach a value of US$ 34.2 Bn by 2030

Socks Market - The global socks market was valued at US$ 42.5 bn in 2018 and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market - Global licensed sports merchandise market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research