CardFunder and Mission Tradition Form Strategic Partnership Changing The Future Of Fundraising

A Redeeming Venture: Turning Gift Cards Into Donations

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardFunder, the innovative giving platform, has partnered with Mission Tradition to Helpprovide funds to critical needs in healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and education.“We are proud to partner with Mission Tradition in their efforts to reach out with the gift ofhope to those in need throughout the world,” says founder and CEO Russ Howard.Cardfunder is a free tool that is changing the game for fundraisers. It lets donors contributepotentially $Billions of unwanted gift card balances to fundraisers from their mobile phones. Inaddition, the recently launched app’s simplicity enables donors to increase community groups’access to potential donations by accepting gift card donations from anywhere in the U.S.Churches, schools, and nonprofit fundraisers can all benefit from using the CardFunder MobileAPP.While CardFunder already empowered fundraisers to accept gift cards, the mobile app takes thisconcept further. Now, donors no longer need to hand over their gift cards physically.“This tool will vastly increase the reach and efficiency of digital fundraising efforts usingsocial media and email,” says founder and CEO Russ Howard. “Boosting access will alsoincrease the chance of a digital fundraiser going viral.”Platforms like GoFundMe changed the game for virtual fundraising efforts, and this app does thesame for gift card fundraising. This incredibly user-friendly tool will expand the reach of afundraiser across time zones and regions, allowing out-of-state friends, family, and supporters todonate easily. This makes the app perfect for a virtual or hybrid fundraiser. In addition, sincenearly half of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card tucked away in a drawer or wallet(with an average of $175 per person), this gives community groups unprecedented access to avast pool of unused funds.“In this current difficult economic climate, it is so important to be flexible and search for newand intuitive ways to support the charitable works that we engage in. Cardfunder is anincredible opportunity to stay relevant and continue to fund our missionary work. As theDirector of Mission Tradition, I receive so many letters and notes from our supportersregretting that they cannot do more or that they currently cannot afford to give anything morethan their encouragement. Cardfunder can be a game changer for these people. It is apossibility to give new support to others in need and to give in a way that will not hurt thebottom line of many who may feel they are not able to budget for charitable giving at themoment.” – Fr. Anthony Dorsa, Director of Mission TraditionWhen accepting these donations, groups have no logistics to figure out because the app does allthe work. The setup couldn’t be more straightforward. They can launch a fundraiser inmoments—ready to share with all their supporters. For all these reasons, the CardFunder app is agame-changer for virtual and hybrid fundraising.How does the CardFunder app work? Groups can share the fundraiser link on Instagram,Facebook, and Twitter—or by QR code. Or, donors can search by a fundraiser’s code or name tofind it. Then, they’ll follow the prompts given by the app, which will guide them through theeasy, intuitive process.“We are happy to participate in Cardfunder’s innovative way to raise money for our Missionsand their good work. We are grateful for the ease it gives us in continuing to provide for thosewho depend upon our missions for spiritual and corporeal support.”The CardFunder app is available for download on Google Play or the App Store. In addition, aschool or church fundraiser can prompt supporters to download the app to contribute to theircause. Email Support@CardFunder.com if you have more questions about getting started!About CardFunderCardFunder powers fundraising efforts by enabling community groups to accept unwanted giftcard funds. Serving schools, churches, nonprofits, and other groups, CardFunder provides all thetools needed to run a gift card campaign quickly. Through these efforts, CardFunder helps localgroups and large nonprofits tap into the more than $21B in unspent gift cards.About Mission TraditionIn 2016 Mission Tradition was established by The Priestly Fraternity of St.Peter at FSSP North American Headquarters to provide support to our MissionTradition apostolates in Mexico, Colombia, and Nigeria. Our missions seek toprovide for the spiritual and physical needs of the people who come to usaccording to the various circumstances in which they live. By practicing thecorporal and spiritual works of mercy, we seek to accomplish our mission ofbringing the hope and peace of the Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ into atumultuous and trying world.Contact:Mission Tradition570-842-4000 Ext. 124missiontradition@fssp.com

