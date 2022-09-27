CardFunder and Mission Tradition Form Strategic Partnership Changing The Future Of Fundraising
This tool will vastly increase the reach and efficiency of digital fundraising efforts using social media and email.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CardFunder, the innovative giving platform, has partnered with Mission Tradition to Help
— Russ Howard - Founder & CEO
provide funds to critical needs in healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and education.
“We are proud to partner with Mission Tradition in their efforts to reach out with the gift of
hope to those in need throughout the world,” says founder and CEO Russ Howard.
Cardfunder is a free tool that is changing the game for fundraisers. It lets donors contribute
potentially $Billions of unwanted gift card balances to fundraisers from their mobile phones. In
addition, the recently launched app’s simplicity enables donors to increase community groups’
access to potential donations by accepting gift card donations from anywhere in the U.S.
Churches, schools, and nonprofit fundraisers can all benefit from using the CardFunder Mobile
APP.
While CardFunder already empowered fundraisers to accept gift cards, the mobile app takes this
concept further. Now, donors no longer need to hand over their gift cards physically.
“This tool will vastly increase the reach and efficiency of digital fundraising efforts using
social media and email,” says founder and CEO Russ Howard. “Boosting access will also
increase the chance of a digital fundraiser going viral.”
Platforms like GoFundMe changed the game for virtual fundraising efforts, and this app does the
same for gift card fundraising. This incredibly user-friendly tool will expand the reach of a
fundraiser across time zones and regions, allowing out-of-state friends, family, and supporters to
donate easily. This makes the app perfect for a virtual or hybrid fundraiser. In addition, since
nearly half of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card tucked away in a drawer or wallet
(with an average of $175 per person), this gives community groups unprecedented access to a
vast pool of unused funds.
“In this current difficult economic climate, it is so important to be flexible and search for new
and intuitive ways to support the charitable works that we engage in. Cardfunder is an
incredible opportunity to stay relevant and continue to fund our missionary work. As the
Director of Mission Tradition, I receive so many letters and notes from our supporters
regretting that they cannot do more or that they currently cannot afford to give anything more
than their encouragement. Cardfunder can be a game changer for these people. It is a
possibility to give new support to others in need and to give in a way that will not hurt the
bottom line of many who may feel they are not able to budget for charitable giving at the
moment.” – Fr. Anthony Dorsa, Director of Mission Tradition
When accepting these donations, groups have no logistics to figure out because the app does all
the work. The setup couldn’t be more straightforward. They can launch a fundraiser in
moments—ready to share with all their supporters. For all these reasons, the CardFunder app is a
game-changer for virtual and hybrid fundraising.
How does the CardFunder app work? Groups can share the fundraiser link on Instagram,
Facebook, and Twitter—or by QR code. Or, donors can search by a fundraiser’s code or name to
find it. Then, they’ll follow the prompts given by the app, which will guide them through the
easy, intuitive process.
“We are happy to participate in Cardfunder’s innovative way to raise money for our Missions
and their good work. We are grateful for the ease it gives us in continuing to provide for those
who depend upon our missions for spiritual and corporeal support.”
The CardFunder app is available for download on Google Play or the App Store. In addition, a
school or church fundraiser can prompt supporters to download the app to contribute to their
cause. Email Support@CardFunder.com if you have more questions about getting started!
About CardFunder
CardFunder powers fundraising efforts by enabling community groups to accept unwanted gift
card funds. Serving schools, churches, nonprofits, and other groups, CardFunder provides all the
tools needed to run a gift card campaign quickly. Through these efforts, CardFunder helps local
groups and large nonprofits tap into the more than $21B in unspent gift cards.
About Mission Tradition
In 2016 Mission Tradition was established by The Priestly Fraternity of St.
Peter at FSSP North American Headquarters to provide support to our Mission
Tradition apostolates in Mexico, Colombia, and Nigeria. Our missions seek to
provide for the spiritual and physical needs of the people who come to us
according to the various circumstances in which they live. By practicing the
corporal and spiritual works of mercy, we seek to accomplish our mission of
bringing the hope and peace of the Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ into a
tumultuous and trying world.
Contact:
Mission Tradition
570-842-4000 Ext. 124
missiontradition@fssp.com
Roger Brown
CardFunder
roger@cardfunder.com
