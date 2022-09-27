Manchin, Scott Lead Bipartisan Effort To Designate September 2022 As National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September 23, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tim Scott (R-SC) led a bipartisan resolution to designate September 2022 as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This resolution recognizes the impact of cancer on the lives of children, urges stakeholders at every level of government to increase public awareness about the risks of cancer and reminds Americans of the bravery of children who are diagnosed with and recover from cancer.

“Far too many children in West Virginia and across the country are bravely fighting a cancer diagnosis or have lost loved ones to this devastating disease, and childhood cancer is especially heartbreaking,” said Senator Manchin. “I am proud to lead this bipartisan effort to ensure September is dedicated to raising awareness for the terrible battle that many of our children face every day. Gayle and I will continue to keep all cancer patients and their families across West Virginia and the country in our prayers.”

“I am proud to co-lead a resolution designating September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month," said Senator Tim Scott. "Childhood should be filled with vibrant memories of family gatherings, sports, school, and holiday parties. Children who battle cancer have these memories overshadowed. That’s why my Senate colleagues and I will continue to support these little heroes and their families who endure cancer battles every day."

"Each year in the U.S. an estimated 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, and unfortunately, cancer remains the most common cause of death by disease for children in America. The Alliance for Childhood Cancer thanks Senator Manchin for introducing a resolution to designate September, 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This resolution will raise awareness and encourage research into cures for pediatric cancers," the Alliance for Childhood Cancer said in a statement.

Senators Manchin and Scott were joined by Senators Jack Reed (D-RI), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bob Casey (D-PA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).