SAASTEPS® announces a VAR B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Management solution for Salesforce customers
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider known to partner directly with its customers, released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller solution.
Upgrading our eCommerce and quoting processes enables our customer-facing teams to provide a world-class experience to our clients from the initial handshake thru renewals and relationship expansion.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAASTEPS announces today the first ever comprehensive Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Management solution built 100% Natively on the Salesforce Platform. SAASTEPS®, a software provider that built their solutions entirely on the Force.com platform, can quickly and cost-effectively upgrade their customer's digital commerce, payment processing, quoting, billing, and renewals infrastructure to improve the customer experience, streamline operations and enable accelerated business growth.
— Sonia St. Charles, CEO of Davenport Group.
“At SAASTEPS, our mission is to help our customers grow with revenue management software solutions that are easy to use and easy to adopt,” says Tim Beck, CEO, and Co-founder of SAASTEPS. “We are excited to provide Salesforce customers solutions that are easy to implement, cost-effective, and effortlessly managed.”
Why Partner with SAASTEPS?
It is simple, we use the same technologies internally as our customers (Salesforce Sales, Services, and Community Cloud & SAASTEPS Revenue Lifecycle Management) to manage our end-to-end Revenue Lifecycle Management processes. This means when we partner with our customers, we are flawlessly synchronized and always prepared to over deliver.
What you get with the first ever comprehensive VAR Revenue Lifecycle Management solution:
- Copy & Paste Supplier Quotes into SAASTEPS; we can take one or many suppliers quote formats (HTML, Word, Excel, or CSV file) and copy the data into SAASTEPS CPQ/SPQ solution.
- Pre-configured Supplier intake templates for Arrow, Dell, HP, Tech Data, and VMWare
- This allows the Sales teams to collaborate with Suppliers on pricing and create multiple quotes before deciding which quote is approved to send to their customer.
- Once all internal pricing and proposals approvals are completed, Sales generates an eCommerce Cart to send to the customer for their review to approve, add or edit.
- Once the customers approve, a PO# is requested, and the order is placed through SAASTEPS self-service eCommerce checkout, which updates everything seamlessly inside Salesforce.
- All data is 100% natively inside Salesforce standard objects and SAASTEPS Managed Package objects which are 100% accessible and reportable.
- Then, through Salesforce, open APIs all this data is sent to the ERP for further processing.
“SAASTEPS always focuses on eliminating customizations with standardizations,” says Ronaldo Costa, CTO, and Co-Founder of SAASTEPS. “Our software provides a flawless Revenue Management process providing our customers with year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to prove why Salesforce CRM and SAASTEPS Revenue Lifecycle Management are the #1 solutions for Salesforce customers.”
About SAASTEPS, LLC
SAASTEPS, LLC, a company that blends things together, provides software solutions for end-to-end revenue management, including eCommerce, Payment Processing (SAASPAY), CPQ/SPQ, Subscription Management, Invoicing & Billing, and Renewals Managemen. SAASTEPS software runs on the Salesforce platform – the #1 trusted platform for businesses. Visit http://www.saasteps.com for more information.
