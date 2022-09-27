New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault- Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5003009

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/26/22, 1910 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Plains Rd, Salisbury

VIOLATION(S): -Domestic Assault

-Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Erick Daniel McLaughlin ZeLaya

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/26/22 at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance on Upper Plains Rd. in the Town of Salisbury.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered McLaughlin ZeLaya (39) of Salisbury, VT caused bodily injury to a domestic partner. McLaughlin was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

McLaughlin ZeLaya was later conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.