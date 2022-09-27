New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault- Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003009
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/26/22, 1910 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Plains Rd, Salisbury
VIOLATION(S): -Domestic Assault
-Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Erick Daniel McLaughlin ZeLaya
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/26/22 at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance on Upper Plains Rd. in the Town of Salisbury.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered McLaughlin ZeLaya (39) of Salisbury, VT caused bodily injury to a domestic partner. McLaughlin was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.
McLaughlin ZeLaya was later conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.