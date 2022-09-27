Almond Oil Market size is estimated to reach $1,052 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Almond Oil Market size is estimated to reach $1,052 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almond Oil Market size is estimated to reach $1,052 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. As the practices for food adulteration are growing, various practices have been adopted such as the use of isotope ratio mass spectrometry. Almond Oil has also known for having monosaturated oleic acid or monosaturated fats which are contributed to increasing HDL or good cholesterol. The sweet almond oil also contains around 30% of linoleic acid, which makes up for its application in skin-care products. Moreover, the cinnamic aldehyde is added to various almond oil preparation to enhance the overall taste of the product. Owing to the recent trends governing that consumers wish to have vegan and non-GMO products along with the health consciousnessm the Almond Oil Industry is positioned favorably in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Almond-Oil-Market-Research-504594
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Almond Oil market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held the dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the predominant position of the region in supplying the raw material almond. Additionally, the established pharmaceutical-nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries propel the usage of almond oil in making end-products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to heightened demand from the application industry fuelled by new product launches and brands focussing on using and publicizing almonds as the health beneficiary factor.
2. The medicinal benefits offered by the almond oil, which aids all age groups has been a key market driver. However, owing to huge inclination and supply focus to small regions impeded the overall market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Almond Oil Market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504594
Segmental Analysis:
1. Almond Oil market based on type can be further segmented into Sweet Almond Oil and Bitter Almond Oil. Sweet Almond Oil held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The sweet almond tree is a deciduous tree, which stands 30ft tall from the ground. Additionally, almonds are not tree nuts but are drupes.
2. Almond Oil market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 36% as compared to the other counterparts in the year 2021. It is owing to the region’s preferential right over the basic raw material-almond.
3. Almond Oil market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online. Offline held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the vast application usage in food products and beverages.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Almond Oil industry are:
1. AAK
2. Frontier Natural Products
3. Flora
4. Proteco
5. Bajaj
Click on the following link to buy the Almond Oil Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504594
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Almond Flour Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Almond-Flour-Market-Research-508049
B. Almond Ingredient Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Almond-Ingredients-Market-Research-510261
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn