At 7%CAGR, Global Electric Control Panel Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 9 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Electric Control Panel Market was at US$ 5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 9 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Electric Control Panel Market was estimated at USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Electric Control Panel Market: Overview
The “Global Electric Control Panel Market” report includes comprehensive information regarding the market’s historical and current estimations, future projections, market trends, competition, market dynamics, and recent developments in the Electric Control Panel market forecast from 2022 to 2030.
In its most basic form, an electrical control panel is a collection of electrical components that regulate the numerous mechanical operations of large-scale machinery or industrial equipment. Panel structure and electrical components are the two primary categories of an electrical control panel.
Electric Control Panel Market: Growth Drivers
The growing demand for factory automation significantly fuels the market for electric control panels. Additionally, as manufacturing and new construction investments rise, electrical systems in warehouses, factories, distribution centers, etc., are expanded. Another element influencing manufacturers’ growth in the electric control panel market is the incorporation of control panels in applications for producing and distributing renewable energy.
Key Insights:
A) Per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Control Panel market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B)In terms of revenue, the Electric Control Panel market size was valued at around USD 5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The Electric Control Panel market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.
D) The study includes data on the major market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and their effects.
E) The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.
F) The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.
Regional Landscape
Several Asian-Pacific economies dramatically decreased their GDP in 2020 due to the abrupt cessation of several economic activities. The maritime, telecommunications, and oil and gas industries are well-developed in this area. The OECD reports that the COVID-19 epidemic negatively impacted nations like India, Australia, China, and Japan.
The epidemic in this area was most severe in India. Due to the shortage of labor in these nations as a result of restrictions put in place by governments to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the early phases of the crisis, the production process there was hampered in 2020, which hurt the market share for electric control panels. Although the pandemic had little effect on the electricity industry, there was still a demand for electric control panels.
Key Players
Leviton Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
ABB Ltd.
Cetal
Bectrol
Eaton
RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG
Schneider Electric SE
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Siemens AG
SIMON PROtec
The Electric Control Panel Market is segmented as follows:
By Form
Open
Enclosed
By Type
Low Tension
Medium and High Tension
By Industry
Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Chemical
Automotive
Power
Pharmaceutical
Oil & Gas
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
