Adjuvants Market worth $1.9 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.5% - IndustryARC
Increasing Awareness Regarding the Animal Health and Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases are the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Adjuvants MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Adjuvants Market size is forecast to reach $1.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Adjuvants are the substances that are used for enhancing the immunogenicity of an antigen. The innate immune system responds extremely rapidly to infection and adaptive immune response becomes more specific. It acts on both animals as well as plants having wide range of applications. It enhances the ability and protect against the infections. Naturally occurring pathogens helps in triggering non specific immune responses to the vaccines by targeting various receptors on the surface of the immune cells. Adjuvants are used in all types of medicines and for treating diseases including influenza, and viruses among others. Increasing usage of collagen in adjuvants and increasing demand of adjuvants for treating influenza is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Adjuvant Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. North America dominated the Adjuvants Market in 2020 owing to the increasing health awareness and increasing incidences of infleunza. The Adjuvants Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Increasing investment in research & development activities of various types of adjuvants and increasing usage of adjuvants for treating animal diseases are likely to aid the market growth of the Adjuvants Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Adjuvants Market report.
4. Higher price of the adjuvants and increasing competition is poised to create the hurdles for the Adjuvants Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Vaccine Adjuvants held the largest share in the Adjuvants Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. North America dominated the Adjuvants Market with a major share of 31% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing research & development, and increasing penetration of improved medication. Increasing health benefits of adjuvants, increasing availability of various treatments, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure is increasing the growth of the market in this region.
3. Medical & Pharmacy held the largest share in the Adjuvants Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the fact that it is used in all types of medicines as an additive and for treatment of diseases such as influenza, and virus among others.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Adjuvants industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Bayer CropScience AG
3. Koppert Biological Systems B.V.
4. Marrone Bio Innovations
5. Andermatt Biocontrol AG
