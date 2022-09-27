CHC SUPPORTS CONSTRUCTION OF KGVI SCHOOL NEW STUDY HUT WITH MATERIALS

The Central Honiara Constituency (CHC) office on Wednesday 21st September, 2022 assisted King George Sixth (KGVI) National Secondary School with materials towards the construction of its new study hut project.

The project is spearheaded by KGVI class of 1986, Alumni students.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) for CHK Keyon Ronia said the assistance given by CHC office under the leadership of Member of Parliament Honourable Alfred Efona were in the form of building materials which comprised of, 8 sheets of roofing iron 26 Gauge 15 feet, 16 sheets of roofing iron 26 Gauge 12 feet, 8 sheets of roofing iron 26 Gauge 5 feet, 8 pieces of ridge cap at 15 feet, 2 rolls of chicken wire, 2 rolls of sisalation paper and 1 Kg of roofing nail.

Donald Temoana and Pride Teika who are members of the 1986 Alumni executive committee received the assistance on behalf of the school and the committee spearheading the project.

Chairman of the committee Peter Soqoilo expressed his profound gratitude for the timely assistance.

He said that the project was done on voluntary basis as a means of showing gratitude and giving back to the school.

“Our committee’s biggest challenge all along was on how to address the materials needed to provide for the roofing top of the new study hut, but now that MP Efona came to our rescue with the timely and generous assistance, meant that we can now able to finish off in time and hand back to the school a brand new study hut for the students,” Mr. Sogoilo said.

He said guaranteeing students have a spacious and conducive environment to study is important.

The new study hut project taking shape.

“This new study hut, would go on to serve a worthy cause for the future of our children, who will then, go on to become future leaders of our country one day. MP Efona’s assistance shows that he cares a lot about the future leaders of this country.

“This study hut would also give students additional study space, that the children need. Excellence is expected from our children enrolled at KGVI and in order for the students to accomplish this, it would require enough space and a good environment, for them to study in,” Mr. Sogoilo emphasized.

Meanwhile, Hon. Efona, expressed utmost gratitude for the work done by the committee of volunteers.

He said that indeed education is a priority.

“King George Six school, is one of the few institutions among others, that this country already has, that have helped many students and citizens of this country become exceptional students and productive people in our society.

“Many children from Central Honiara Constituency, are also, at present, enrolled and taking up studies at the school. Therefore, by supporting this project, allows the Constituency Office, the opportunity, to also show our appreciation to the National State School and administrational staff, for the work they are doing, towards many of these children from the Constituency, as some of our CHC staff are also ex-King George students.”

Students of KGVI school who will be benefiting from of the project.

He then acknowledged chairman Mr Soqoilo and his committee and the 1986 Alumni team for the work done through the initiative to make sure students are provided with good learning/study environment.

“On behalf of CHC team, I am happy indeed to have lent assistance to this project. This is our small token of appreciation and recognition for the impact the school has had on the lives of many countless others, who have then gone on to become important assets and leaders to this nation, in their respective areas and line of work.”

He also thanked all partners and individuals who have put hands together towards the construction of project. “It is only by working together can we achieve much.”

The materials were presented to the executive committee, by CDO Ronia and Andrew Naumalefo of CHC, on behalf, of Hon. MP Alfred Efona.

The materials were purchased by the CHC Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation.

CDF is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Central Honiara Constituency team delivering the materials at the project site.

Construction work on the project progressing.

– MRD Press