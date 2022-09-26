Submit Release
DPM MAELANGA ARRIVES IN TOKYO FOR ABE STATE FUNERAL

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga arrived in Tokyo last night (7:00pm local time) ahead of the State Funeral for the former Prime Minister of Japan the late Shinzo Abe on Tuesday 27 September.

Hon. Maelanga is representing Solomon Islands at the ceremony alongside more than forty Heads of States and Governments all over the world.

Hon. Maelanga will convey Solomon Islands sincere condolences to the family of the late Shinzo Abe and the Government and people of Japan at the funeral ceremony.

He is also scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and apart from other organized meetings with Japanese officials during the week.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is holding a series of separate talks with foreign dignitaries visiting Japan for Tuesday’s state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

About 4,300 people are expected to attend the funeral. Security has been tightened at and around the venue, Nippon Budokan, in the capital. Traffic restrictions are scheduled.

Former Prime Minister Abe was assassinated on July 8.

Hon. Maelanga is accompanied by three officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Deputy Prime Minister’s delegation will leave Tokyo on September 28.

ENDS///

