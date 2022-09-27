GAO-BUGOTU SET TO HANDOVER CDF-FUNDED PROJECTS TO COMMUNITIES

Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) is set to officially hand over two of its major livelihood and investment projects to koloteve and Vulavu communities within the Bugotu District in Isabel Province this week.

Both projects which include the Koloteve market house and Vulavu clinic staff house are fully funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under the leadership of the Member of Parliament for GBC Honourable Samuel Manetoali who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA).

MP Manetoali and a team from MRD will be traveling across to the constituency today (Tuesday 27 September, 2022) to officiate in the handover of both projects which set for Wednesday and Friday.

People from Tanade and Vulavu villages are looking forward to the handovers and appreciative of their MP for this timely assistance.

Other major projects that are also funded by CDF and are earmarked for handover in mid-October include the Constituency Office Complex at Tatamba, the first phase road construction from Sir Duddley Tuti Colleage to Lepi road, Lubiria church project and the Lepi wharf.

Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Francis Pilau said the projects are funded by the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and Peoples Republic of China (PRC) as donor through the CDF Programme administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

Pilau said GBC main priority as aligned to its annual work plan is to progress economic development and provide avenues where constituents can participate in economic activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

He said that another main purpose of GBC is to make government services accessible in the rural areas adding the funding of the Tatamba office complex is a fine example to guarantee rural people access needed services in their communities than travelling to Honiara or provincial capital, Buala.

He said the newly constructed Tatamba office complex which earmarked for official hand over in mid-October will house the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Forestry, Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs offices and the Isabel provincial treasury bureau. He added that the Ministry of health service is already accessible at Tatamba.

CDF is implemented by the 50 constituencies through MRD purposely to improve the livelihood of people in the rural areas.

– MRD Press