Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,639 in the last 365 days.

COMING OUT SOON: MRD NEWSLETTER, ISSUE 3, 2022 ALERT

COMING OUT SOON: MRD NEWSLETTER, ISSUE 3, 2022 ALERT

 

Dear all,

Below is the front cover look of MRD third Newsletter issue for 2022 that is soon to be published/circulated. It is our (MRD)) commitment that we will continue to inform and educate you and the general public by sharing with you development stories from our rural areas regarding the important and live transforming developments that our national government continues to deliver and support in our constituencies/rural areas to improve our rural people livelihoods. In this upcoming issue we featured rural development stories from various constituencies including Gao-Bugotu, East Malaita, Fataleka, Central Honiara, East Makira, Central Makira, Maringe-Kokota and South New Georgia (Rendova-Tetepare) and many more.  #RuralVois2022, bringing you rural development stories that touches rural lives.

 

– MRD Press 

You just read:

COMING OUT SOON: MRD NEWSLETTER, ISSUE 3, 2022 ALERT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.