COMING OUT SOON: MRD NEWSLETTER, ISSUE 3, 2022 ALERT

Dear all,

Below is the front cover look of MRD third Newsletter issue for 2022 that is soon to be published/circulated. It is our (MRD)) commitment that we will continue to inform and educate you and the general public by sharing with you development stories from our rural areas regarding the important and live transforming developments that our national government continues to deliver and support in our constituencies/rural areas to improve our rural people livelihoods. In this upcoming issue we featured rural development stories from various constituencies including Gao-Bugotu, East Malaita, Fataleka, Central Honiara, East Makira, Central Makira, Maringe-Kokota and South New Georgia (Rendova-Tetepare) and many more. #RuralVois2022, bringing you rural development stories that touches rural lives.

– MRD Press