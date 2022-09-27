Media advisory - Minister Ng to visit Tenaris Algoma Tubes

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, to visit Tenaris Algoma Tubes and participate in an event celebrating Tenaris's recent investments in its Canadian operations.

Date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Time: Noon (ET)

Location: Tenaris Algoma Tubes

547 Wallace Terrace

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Members of the media wishing to participate are asked to contact Shanti Cosentino and arrive no later than 15 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada