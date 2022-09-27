CORRECTION: Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q2 2022 Dividend Record Date
(This release acts as a correction for the release posted on May 12, 2022 at 2:00:00 PM EST from Anglo Pacific Group PLC announcing a correction to the timetable for the Q2 2022 interim dividend published on 12 May 2022. The ex-dividend and record dates published were incorrect and are 6 October 2022 and 7 October 2022 respectively.)
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC APFAPY, announces a correction to the timetable for the Q2 2022 interim dividend published on 12 May 2022. The ex-dividend and record dates published were incorrect and are 6 October 2022 and 7 October 2022 respectively.
The payment date of 26 October 2022 remains unchanged.
For further information:
|
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
|
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
|
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
|
Website:
|
RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / James Agnew / Jamil Miah
|
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
|
Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / David McKeown
|
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi
|
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
|
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent
|
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
