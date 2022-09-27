Correction: New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault

The victim in this incident is Ezra Dixon. His last name was incorrect in the summary portion of an earlier version of this release and has been updated below.

CASE#: 22B5002997

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/25/2022, 1259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South 116 Rd, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Jeffery Fortune

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: Ezra Dixon

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/25/2022 at approximately 1259 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a fight at a residence located on South 116 Rd in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Jeffery Fortune (30) had caused bodily harm to Ezra Dixon (43).

Fortune was later located and released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by Bristol Rescue and the Brandon Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 at 1230

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.