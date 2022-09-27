Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,619 in the last 365 days.

Correction: New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault

 

The victim in this incident is Ezra Dixon. His last name was incorrect in the summary portion of an earlier version of this release and has been updated below.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B5002997

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/25/2022, 1259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South 116 Rd, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jeffery Fortune

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VICTIM: Ezra Dixon

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/25/2022 at approximately 1259 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a fight at a residence located on South 116 Rd in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Jeffery Fortune (30) had caused bodily harm to Ezra Dixon (43).

 

Fortune was later located and released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by Bristol Rescue and the Brandon Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 at 1230

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Correction: New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.