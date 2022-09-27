Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Secretary expressed sorrow over the devastation and loss of life throughout Pakistan caused by catastrophic flooding. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the people of Pakistan, noting the nearly $56.5 million in flood relief and humanitarian assistance provided this year as well as the additional $10 million of food security assistance announced today. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed partnering on food security, economic prosperity, regional stability, and Afghanistan.