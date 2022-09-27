Submit Release
I Will Tell International Film Festival Opening in Fort Lauderdale with Premiere of Mahalia Jackson Film starring Ledisi

At a time when people are searching for more meaning, purpose and authentic connections, this festival provides audiences with insight through cinema and art”
— Jenny Lee
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Will Tell International Film Festival announced its festival lineup in the South Florida from 27th October-3rd November, 2022, for its 16th edition. The long running festival expands from London to US shores with screenings at venues across three cities: Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach, including a special outdoor screening as part of Community Day, as well as offering virtual screenings via the Festival’s streaming platform, Iwilltell.tv.

The I Will Tell International Film Festival Opening Night Red Carpet Gala will be hosted by the YMCA, Fort Lauderdale with the film REMEMBER ME: THE MAHALIA JACKSON STORY, starring Ledisi, a music –driven biopic of the Queen of Gospel chronicling her story from the days of singing in her mother’s front yard to international stardom and her significant influence on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and the Civil Rights movement. The film was directed by Denise Dowse who passed away a few weeks ago. Executive Producer and writer Ericka Nicole Malone will lead the Q&A after the screening and Tracey, the sister of Denise will attend to represent her sister and receive the tribute in Denise’s honor.

Festival Director, Jenny Lee, states, “I'm delighted that we have this phenomenal film to open the festival. We had the pleasure of hosting Denise’s last public interview at the London festival and are grateful to host this screening in her honor. To host the Opening Gala at the esteemed Victory Black Box Theater, which is so steeped in history and where many of our heroes once walked, is a double honor.

Another film in the festival is PURPLE BEATZ – a coming of age romance set in the 90’s drum ‘n bass scene. The film is led by an ethnically diverse, and predominately female, cast and crew. The faith-based documentary SEND PROOF, also screening at the festival, is an exploration of the gap between the intellectual and the spiritual. The Peace Gala and Premiere includes SLOVO HOUSE: UNFINISHED NOVEL, a challenging Ukrainian epic on the potency of cultural genocide as a tool of war. A red carpet The Closing Gala, Dinner, and Awards Ceremony, with red carpet, will be held in Boca Raton.
Ahead of its 16th edition, Jenny Lee hopes to inspire filmmakers to consider their role not just as creatives but as harbingers of cultural and social change and to take advantage of the significant changes happening within the industry, and especially in South Florida. On October 27, I WILL TELL will host an industry event in Boca Raton, “The Film Justifies the Means” – Filmmaker Screening, Talkback, and Networking Session.

Lee concludes, “The main draw of I WILL TELL is that it’s so much more than watching films. At a time when people are searching for more meaning, purpose and authentic connections, this festival provides audiences with insight through cinema and art.”
The 16th Annual International Film Festival Runs 27 October – November 3, 2022
Interviews about I WILL TELL International Film Festival are available with Jenny Lee, Filmmakers, and Speakers. Please email or call press contacts to schedule.

