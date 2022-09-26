Submit Release
Arrests made in a Robbery (Fear) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred in the Third District.

 

In the below Robbery (Fear) offenses the suspects approached the victim, demanded property and motioned as if they had a weapon. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

 

  • On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 9:33 pm, in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-136-059

 

  • On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 8:43 pm, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest CCN: 22-136-576

 

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

Previously, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

 

