Starton Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Moses Dodo to Its Board of Directors
Starton is pioneering an innovative platform that has potential to achieve a meaningful benefit for cancer patients, I look forward to partnering with Starton’s high-caliber board and leadership team”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company powering continuous delivery of approved drugs in novel indications, announced today the appointment of Moses Dodo to its Board of Directors.
“We are thrilled to welcome Moses to our Board; as an Independent Director Moses brings valuable reimbursement, banking and governance experience to our Board ” said Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO. “His experience with one of the largest international private medical insurance companies enhances the strategic depth of our Board. We look forward to benefiting from his extensive knowledge and expertise.”
Moses added, “Starton is pioneering an innovative platform that has potential to achieve a meaningful benefit for cancer patients, I look forward to partnering with Starton’s high-caliber board and leadership team as it seeks to advance its pipeline of potentially transformative clinical and pre-clinical programs.”
Most recently, Moses Dodo served as the Chairman, Bupa Global LATAM spearheading corporate development and inorganic growth, particularly in Brazil, where he also had direct business accountability. He led the effort to deliver significant growth ambition in the market, in funding and innovative healthcare provision, while leading the overall regional governance for the various Group companies in the USA and all Latin America.
Prior to the Chairman role, Moses was General Manager of BGLA, overseeing one of the largest international private medical insurance (IPMI) portfolios in the region with offices in Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, T&T, Colombia, Bolivia, and Chile as well as licenses and portfolios in several countries in Central America and the Caribbean. He was also the CEO and Chairman of Amedex Bermuda, a Life Insurance company. Moses served as a Board member of HtH Geoblue, a partnership with the Blue Cross Blue Shield offering IPMI in the USA.
During the past 7 years, he led, among other initiatives, the acquisition and integration of CarePlus, the leading premium health insurance company in Brazil offering health insurance plans to more than 400 companies, as well as Dental funding and provision, occupational health, and telemedicine.
Moses joined Bupa following 6 successful years at Haitong Bank (formerly Espirito Santo Investment Bank) where he served as the Senior Managing Director and Board member responsible for all North American operations, including the offices in New York and Mexico City.
Previously, Moses also served as General Manager and Divisional Board member for WestLB Bank in New York, from 2001 until 2007, after building his banking career for 17 years in WestLB do Brazil, where he served as CEO from 1995 until moving to New York.
Throughout his 35+ year career focused on the USA and Latin America, he has built strong relationships with regulators, media, government, corporate, distributors, and industry leaders. He is known for his diplomatic skills and collaborative partnerships that lead to mutually beneficial outcomes. His passion for leading multi-national and high-performing teams is viewed as one of his greatest strengths.
Mr. Dodo holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & Finance from Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, Sao Paulo, Brazil. He is a dual citizen of Brazil and United States and speaks English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian. He and his family reside in south Florida, where he is active in the community.
Mr. Dodo’s appointment to the Board is expected to be formalized following shareholder approval.
Mr. Dodo will replace Cidnee Vaykovich, Starton Therapeutics’ Chief Operating Officer, who is resigning from her role as Director and will continue to serve as an Officer of the Company and Secretary to the Board.
About Starton Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics in hematologic oncology. Starton uses proven continuous delivery technology with proprietary drivers to obtain new indications or develop on-label superiority so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives may vary materially for from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.
