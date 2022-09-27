St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash (x2)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4007526
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)-784-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 @ 0302 hours
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
INTERSTATE: I -91 S, Exit 22
WEATHER: Rain/Fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Todd Rivers
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: TT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ryan Devaney
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/26/2022 at approximately 0302 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a moose in the area I-91 South, Exit 22, in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. While enroute, Troopers were notified of a secondary crash caused by the animal in the roadway. Investigation revealed Operator 1, Todd Rivers (51) of Sheffield, Vermont was traveling South on I-91 when a moose entered into the roadway and was struck by the tractor trailer. Rivers continued straight along I-91 before coming to a position of controlled rest prior to Exit 22; the moose remained on the interstate in the right lane of travel. Several minutes after the initial collision, Operator 2, Ryan Devaney (39) of Andover, MA was traveling South on I-91 in the right lane. As Devaney approached the moose, he veered in an attempt to avoid striking the animal, but was unsuccessful. His vehicle flipped onto its side and slid along the roadway before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in the right lane of travel. It was later determined River’s vehicle sustained extensive frontend damage and was subsequently towed from the scene by IBM. Devaney’s vehicle was deemed totaled and towed from the scene by MacKay Towing. The State Police were assisted on scene by St. Johnsbury Fire Department and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819