St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4007526

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)-784-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 @ 0302 hours

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

INTERSTATE: I -91 S, Exit 22

WEATHER: Rain/Fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Todd Rivers

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: TT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ryan Devaney

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/26/2022 at approximately 0302 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a moose in the area I-91 South, Exit 22, in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. While enroute, Troopers were notified of a secondary crash caused by the animal in the roadway. Investigation revealed Operator 1, Todd Rivers (51) of Sheffield, Vermont was traveling South on I-91 when a moose entered into the roadway and was struck by the tractor trailer. Rivers continued straight along I-91 before coming to a position of controlled rest prior to Exit 22; the moose remained on the interstate in the right lane of travel. Several minutes after the initial collision, Operator 2, Ryan Devaney (39) of Andover, MA was traveling South on I-91 in the right lane. As Devaney approached the moose, he veered in an attempt to avoid striking the animal, but was unsuccessful. His vehicle flipped onto its side and slid along the roadway before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in the right lane of travel. It was later determined River’s vehicle sustained extensive frontend damage and was subsequently towed from the scene by IBM. Devaney’s vehicle was deemed totaled and towed from the scene by MacKay Towing. The State Police were assisted on scene by St. Johnsbury Fire Department and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819