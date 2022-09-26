$250,000 Donation to Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton Providing Support Services to Active-duty Military Families

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation provided a $250,000 general operating grant to the Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton to support programs and services provided to active-duty service members and their families.

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation provided a $250,000 general operating grant to the Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton to support programs and services provided to active-duty service members and their families. The Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton has been serving the unique needs of Marines, Sailors and their families stationed at Camp Pendleton and surrounding areas since 1943. Over the past 79 years, the goal has always been to provide innovative, interactive programs and services that support the educational, emotional and financial needs of service members, their spouses and their children - all who sacrifice so much for us and our country.

Military life is unique, and for service members and their families, it can also be challenging. Many factors, such as high out-of-pocket expenses (housing, gas, and recent inflation on other goods and services) and high rates of spousal underemployment/unemployment are some of the reasons why many military families are struggling to make ends meet. Armed Services YMCA programs are uniquely tailored to address the challenges of military life. Programs and services including childcare, scholarships, emergency food and gas assistance are designed to support educational, emotional, and financial needs of military families and are provided at little to no cost.

"The incredible sacrifice made by military families every day deserves our attention and unwavering support," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "From basic needs to emotional support, Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton is there for military families."

The recent pandemic and economic hardships have exacerbated the struggles military families already face. Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton offered much-needed stress relief to our Marines & Sailors through recreation and respite programs at our School of Infantry Recreation Center. Short-term emergency financial support was available to families through our Temporary Emergency Assistance Program (TEAP), as well as food, diapers and other essential goods through our monthly Neighborhood Exchange Program. Programs such as Fisher Children's Center, Operation Hero and Camp Hero offered childcare during the school year and over the summer and Operation Little Learners engaged in early learning readiness. Operation Kid Comfort continues to provide quilts to children with parents who are deployed.

"Military families carry many stressors. Finding quality childcare or having enough food to feed their families should not be one of them," said Laura Mitchell, Executive Director of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton is removing barriers to make sure military families are resilient and mission ready."

The Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton also offers a variety of events each year to help support military families and single service members. Most programs and events are supported with the help of volunteers. Events include: the annual Father Daughter Dance, Mother Son Dance, Ball Gown Giveaway, Secret Santa/Santa's Workshop and Concrete Beach.

"Receiving support from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has been instrumental in meeting our mission of strengthening military families. Thanks to this incredible gift, we can continue to provide resources that foster resiliency among our service members, military spouses, and their children, allowing them to weather whatever storm may come," said Samantha Holt, Executive Director.

Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton programs and services allow service members to be mission ready. Strong military families. Strong community. Strong nation.

About Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton

The Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton has served the military community for the past 79 years, providing services for junior enlisted military members and their families that increase their quality of life, strengthen family bonds, and reduce the stresses of military life. We accomplish this by providing a number of dynamic programs and events that focus on educational, emotional, and financial support. The Armed Services YMCA is committed to promoting its goal of strengthening military families.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @eDealInHopeW on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

