"The Battle Cats" Developer PONOS partners with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022

Japan - Sep 26, 2022 - PONOS Corporation, Kyoto-based developer of The Battle Cats, partners with Oracle Red Bull Racing for the “Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022” event at Suzuka circuit in Japan’s Mie Prefecture, held between Oct. 7th and 9th.

In the 18th round of the 2022 Formula Championship, Honda Japanese Grand Prix, logos of PONOS and The Battle Cats will appear on the Oracle Red Bull Racing’s formula one car RB18.

PONOS chief executive officer Yorikatsu Tsujiko says: “I have loved motorsports ever since I was a child, and I have always held great admiration for F1. Since their debut in 2005, Oracle Red Bull Racing has charmed the most passionate racing fans around the world, inspiring their dreams and stirring their hearts while consistently performing at the highest levels of racing. This level of ambition is shared by us at PONOS, where we continuously strive to bring smiles to players across the entire globe and go beyond just what is expected of entertainment in order to make something even better.

In the same way, we feel that Oracle Red Bull Racing’s ascent to becomes a powerhouse performer in the world of F1 through committed effort is linked strongly to our own spirit of welcoming challenges at PONOS.

We are so excited to witness the return of motorsports events to Japan after 3 years in the form of next month’s Japanese Grand Prix alongside our partners at Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team CEO Christian Horner also shared his thoughts on the partnership: “As the world reopens, it’s a real pleasure to return to Japan to race at Suzuka, one of F1’s truly legendary tracks. Suzuka is home to some our most devoted and passionate fans and to give them something special to remember this race by we’re thrilled to partner with PONOS one of Japan’s major mobile game development houses. We’re looking forward to the race and to the enjoyment this partnership will bring to fans in Japan.” Hosted across the globe by a number of countries, F1 racing showcases the world’s highest-performance formula cars in exciting events. PONOS is proud to have the opportunity to support the further development of F1 through partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing who are admired by motorsports fans worldwide. Limited Merchandise Only Available at the F1 Japan Grand Prix! Popular Battle Cats merchandise will be available for purchase at the October 6th F1 Japan Grand Prix event, alongside limited edition designs only available at the event. In addition, Uchiwa fans with a design commemorating The Battle Cats x Oracle Red Bull Racing partnership will be distributed to attendees for free. F1 Japan Grand Prix Merchandise Booth Details Suzuka Circuit (Mie Prefecture, Suzuka City) https://www.suzukacircuit.jp/access_s/ 10/7/2022 (Fri) 8:00 AM ~ 10/9/2022 (Sun) 7:00 PM 〇 Limited Edition Merch Images Images above are samples and may be subject to change.

Be aware that merchandise is limited in quantity and stock may run out. For more details about the Grand Prix, please visit the official race website: https://www.suzukacircuit.jp/f1/

ABOUT ORACLE RED BULL RACING

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

