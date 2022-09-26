Austin, Texas, United States, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOT NEW RELEASE: Founder of Rastegar Property, Ari Rastegar, announces the launch of his much anticipated book, The Gift of Failure: Turn My Missteps Into Your Epic Success Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

Everything Ari Rastegar has achieved was forged through failure. From delivering pizzas at DoubleDave's to his rise as real estate's "Oracle of Austin" (Forbes)—and every step (and misstep) in between—Ari owes his success not to what he did right but to what he did wrong.

Discover how Ari was able to maximize his business ventures during the most recent housing boom all thanks to his previous failures.

In The Gift of Failure, Ari pulls back the curtain on his darkest moments—revealing the hard-learned lessons from his struggles, showing why prosperity in any enterprise is linked to prosperity in life. Full of Ari's trademark wit, energy, compassion, and candor, this book will help you see failure in an entirely new way.

President and Managing Director of Starwood Property Trust Jeffery F. DiModica endorses Ari, saying, "We all fail, but in ten years of talking to Ari almost daily, I've never seen anyone get back up so quickly. Ari's ability to avoid and learn from speed bumps and turn them into wins is unparalleled and defines him as a friend, leader, and motivator."

Don't miss your chance to be the first to learn the precious gift failure can become in your life.

Ari Rastegar, a licensed attorney by trade, founded Rastegar Property in 2015 with one mission: to build the future of real estate. He lives in his hometown of Austin, Texas, with his wife and their three children.

For more information, visit arirastegar.com.

The Gift of Failure is available at amazon.com.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/ari-rastegar-releases-the-gift-of-failure-turn-my-missteps-into-your-epic-success/9313705

Attachments

Full Name : Meghan McCracken Company : Scribe Media Phone Number : (512) 675-4333 Website : https://www.arirastegar.com