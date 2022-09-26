CyFlare Named to MSSP Alert's 2022 Top 250 MSSPs List for 5th Year in a Row

Sep 26, 2022 - Rochester, NY - MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named CyFlare to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2022 readership survey combined with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR, and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"Our inclusion on the Top 250 MSSP list this year, and for the last five years, is something that we as a team are truly proud of," said Joe Morin, CEO, CyFlare. "We have consistently seen over 100% YoY growth since the company started, have been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, and continue to be a part of amazing communities like the Top 250 MSSPs and MSP 501 groups. As a result, we couldn't be more confident and enthusiastic about our future."

"MSSP Alert congratulates CyFlare on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average. Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.

Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries. Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for the fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for the fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021. Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% reevaluate their SOC strategies.

69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% reevaluate their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%), and ransomware (91%).

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%), and ransomware (91%). Cybersecurity Solutions : In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts. Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response, and other key services.



About CyFlare:

Rated as a Top 200 MSSP for 5 years running and the 12th Fastest-Growing MSPs in 2021, CyFlare's Open XDRaaS approach allows organizations to integrate and future-proof their security strategy seamlessly. At our core, we collect data, monitor and alert anomalies, scan systems for vulnerabilities, and work with clients to improve their overall posture. In addition, we excel in integrating tools and automating procedures to increase confidence and reduce risk within organizations — from small businesses to enterprises. We are proud to offer a robust cybersecurity portfolio to resell or white-label for our partners, all with no up-front investment. Click here to learn more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high-growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

