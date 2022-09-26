Chief Information Officer Christine Leong Joins the Executive Board of nChain From Accenture

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nChain AG ("nChain") announced Christine Leong has joined as Chief Information Officer to lead nChain's global research, engineering and software development teams.

Christine arrives with over 25 years of strategic experience working in technology, including 15 at Accenture, where she launched and led innovation initiatives as the Global Lead of Accenture's Decentralised Identity and Biometrics Practice.

"Making this move to nChain, where we share a passion for showing how blockchain tech can solve real-world problems, is exciting. nChain was voted one of the world's Top 100 most innovative companies, and for good reason. I am looking forward to working with our teams and clients to continue to push this ambition," Christine said.

Christine is a patented inventor and an expert in blockchain and emerging technologies focusing on tech investing, sustainability, and especially digital identity, for which she has received numerous awards and accolades. She was the programme advisor to the World Economic Forum on Digital Identity and regularly speaks on emerging technology and blockchain globally. Christine holds a Master's degree from Oxford in Politics, Philosophy and Economics.

Hakan Yuksel, nChain's CEO, remarked: "Christine is uniquely placed to drive nChain's transformation from a research house to an enterprise solutions-led software company. Like many of the talents we have hired, she has an impressive knowledge of underlying blockchain infrastructure and expertise in solving real business issues. Her wealth of experience across many industries will prove invaluable when working with our clients and partners, wherever they are in their digital transformation journey.

nChain's technology department is one of our largest, with over 150 engineers and software developers behind the BitcoinSV network, Kensei, Liteclient, Teranode and our suite of solutions. Christine replaces Matej Trampuš, Interim Chief Technology Officer.

About nChain

nChain is a global blockchain technology company and recently voted one of the Top 100 most innovative firms in the world. We offer software, IP licensing and consulting services across several industries, including iGaming, supply chain and finance. Our mission is to secure the internet of value. Founded in 2015, nChain employs more than 250 staff, holds over 400 patents and is the developer of the Bitcoin SV Node software, Teranode, and enterprise solutions for a variety of industries.

https://nchain.com/

Media Contact

Ed Ball

Communications Manager

Email: e.ball@nchain.com

Contact Information:

Ed Ball

Communications Manager

e.ball@nchain.com



