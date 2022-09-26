Submit Release
46 Mississippi high schools recognized with national 2022 College Success Award

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: September 23, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education today announced that 46 Mississippi high schools have received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families.

Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.

Mississippi’s recipients are among 1,742 winners from 25 states that have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year. Despite the many challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, these schools have continued to uphold many best practices to support their students’ college preparation and success.

The College Success Award is possible because Mississippi is leading the nation in both collecting and transparently sharing information on how students perform after high school, which is valuable information for families, educators, and policymakers.

“We applaud Mississippi for prioritizing a high-quality public education that puts students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools. “It’s inspiring to see how entire school communities — students, teachers, and families — can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all. Congratulations to these 46 schools for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”

Community members can join in celebrating Mississippi’s winning schools on social media using #CollegeSuccessAward. To learn more about the College Success Award and view the complete list of winners, visit bit.ly/3QQORim.

The 46 Mississippi high schools are:

  1. Baldwyn High School
  2. Biggersville High School
  3. Booneville High School
  4. Brandon High School
  5. Center Hill High School
  6. Clinton High School
  7. DeSoto Central High School
  8. East Central High School
  9. East Union Attendance Center
  10. Enterprise High School
  11. Germantown High School
  12. Golden Triangle Early College
  13. Grenada High School
  14. Ingomar Attendance Center
  15. Lafayette High School
  16. Lewisburg High School
  17. Loyd Star School
  18. Madison Central High School
  19. Mississippi School for Math and Science
  20. Mississippi School of the Arts
  21. Murrah High School
  22. Natchez Early College Academy
  23. Neshoba Central High School
  24. Northeast Lauderdale High School
  25. Northwest Rankin High School
  26. Noxapater Attendance Center
  27. Oak Grove High School
  28. Ocean Springs High School
  29. Oxford High School
  30. Pearl High School
  31. Petal High School
  32. Pine Grove High School
  33. Pisgah High School
  34. Ray Brooks School
  35. Richland High School
  36. Ridgeland High School
  37. Saltillo High School
  38. Shaw High School
  39. Stone High School
  40. Thrasher High School
  41. Tupelo High School
  42. Wesson Attendance Center
  43. West Bolivar High School
  44. West Lauderdale High School
  45. West Lincoln School
  46. Winona Secondary School

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

