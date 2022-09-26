Government of Saskatchewan Proclaims 2022 Global Biotech Week

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2022

Today, Agriculture Minister David Marit proclaimed September 26 to October 2, 2022, as Global Biotech Week in Saskatchewan. This week celebrates the role biotechnology plays in the agriculture industry and beyond.

Approximately one-third of Canada's agricultural biotechnology sector is in Saskatchewan and the province is considered a leader in the field. Saskatchewan joins other regions across Canada and around the world to celebrate Global Biotech Week each year.

"Scientists use biotechnology to grow Saskatchewan's economy by developing new crop varieties that are more resistant to disease and pests, weather-related stress and more; delivering vaccines to protect our livestock; and enhancing environmental sustainability of the sector," Marit said. "Global Biotech Week celebrates the work of researchers and raises awareness of the important role the sector plays in agriculture and the life sciences."

Advancements in the sector will in turn support Saskatchewan's Growth Plan over the next decade.

Ag-West Bio coordinates activities across the province to mark Global Biotech Week. President and CEO Dr. Karen Churchill says it's important to celebrate the successes within the bioscience industry.

"Many people don't understand how important biotechnology is to modern society. Without biotech, we just wouldn't have modern agriculture or medicine," Dr. Churchill said. "Economic and environmental sustainability depends on science, and Saskatchewan is world-class in this area."

The Government of Saskatchewan supports agricultural research through a variety of programs and initiatives. This includes a $33.8 million commitment to agricultural research for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

A full list of this year's events, including several in Saskatoon and online, is available at www.globalbiotechweeksask.ca/.

-30-

For more information, contact: