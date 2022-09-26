Province Announces Additional Financial Support for Nova Scotians Affected by Hurricane Fiona

CANADA, September 26 - Nova Scotians who have been severely impacted by hurricane Fiona will receive financial support from the Province.

Premier Tim Houston announced a variety of supports at a news conference today, September 26.

“Yesterday, I toured some of the hardest hit areas of the province with the Ministers of EMO, Finance and Treasury Board, Addictions and Mental Health and Public Works. We heard from Nova Scotians directly impacted about measures we need to take,” said Premier Houston. “Disaster relief funding will be helpful for uninsured losses, but we know this may take time and there will be gaps. That is why we are taking action and giving more support to Nova Scotians most affected by the storm.”

The following one-time financial assistance will be offered to eligible Nova Scotians:

$100 for every household that lost power for at least 48 hours to cover the cost of spoiled food

$250 for every person that has to pay for tree or debris removal from their property

an additional $250 on top of the existing $750 seniors care grant to help with storm repairs

$150 to all current income assistance recipients, including Disability Support Program participants receiving income support

$1,000 per household in emergency funding for people ordered out of their homes or who cannot return to their homes; people can register with the Canadian Red Cross online at https://www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/hurricane-fiona-2022 or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Funding will also be provided to support community organizations that help people:

a $2-million fund will assist community centres with the purchase and installation of generators

$500,000 to Feed Nova Scotia and $150,000 in total for non-member food banks in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia

$100,000 to Salvation Army and Red Cross organizations in Cape Breton

$100,000 in total to shelters in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia to help with extra demand

$100,000 to establish a hotel fund, administered by Cape Breton Community Housing, to provide temporary accommodations for people in shelters who cannot go back into their homes

$150,000 to distribute support to families in need through the SchoolsPlus program; the support will come in the form of grocery store cards and access to food, where possible.

Details about these grants and how to apply will be available soon.

Quotes: This storm has affected Nova Scotians in unimaginable ways and we want people to know the Province is here to support them. We have a team working on getting money in the hands of people as soon as possible. We know it will help. John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office

Quick Facts: today, the Province also launched the Disaster Financial Assistance Program to help those whose losses from hurricane Fiona are not covered by insurance

the Province estimates program costs to be at least $40 million, but costs will depend on utilization

NOTE: This release was updated September 26 to correct the minimum time without power to claim $100 in assistance for spoiled food.