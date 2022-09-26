NAHQ Collaborates with Abbott to Highlight Healthcare Excellence

CHICAGO, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is working with Abbott to celebrate teams that have achieved measurably outcomes in healthcare with the UNIVANTS™ of Healthcare Excellence Award program.

“The UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence Award recognizes teams that collaborate across disciplines and transform healthcare delivery, and ultimately patient lives,” said Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, NAHQ’s chief executive officer. “NAHQ believes a key enabler to achieving healthcare excellence is a coordinated healthcare workforce that unifies to challenge traditional thought and uses quality processes to achieve better outcomes.”

The application cycle for the 2022 UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence awards is currently underway. Healthcare teams with unique approaches to better health outcomes are encouraged to learn more and apply at UnivantsHCE.com.

About the UNIVANTS Award

The UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence program is a prestigious global award program that was created by Abbott in partnership with leading healthcare organizations across the globe with a common vision to inspire and celebrate healthcare excellence.



About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.