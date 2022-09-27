The Wisconsin "Our Turn To Serve" Intiative Kicks Off in Kenosha
New Partnership Aims to Use Gas Stations to Reach and Support Veterans and Former Service Members Dealing with Mental Health ChallengesKENOSHA, WI, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Secretary Mary Kolar, the Simmy Foundation and Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery, a member of the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (WPMCA), kicked off a series of events around Wisconsin to raise awareness about Wisconsin's Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program, or (VORP).
This effort known as "Our Turn to Serve" is meant to raise awareness about VORP and how it can help veterans and former service members. VORP is a program of the WDVA that covers all 72 counties and the 12 tribal nations in Wisconsin. VORP focuses on connecting veterans to mental health, substance use recovery/rehabilitation programming, and overall veteran wellness supports. VORP’s goal is to assist veterans to achieve a better quality of life and set them up for success.
“VORP is an incredible program that connects former service members with the services they need,” says WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar. “This real human touch can pull someone out of a crisis, and it can absolutely save lives. Through this partnership, we can get our VORP services to more at-risk veterans.”
The partnership between the WDVA, Simmy and the WMPCA will provide educational materials to WMPCA members statewide; facilitate face-to-face meetings with VORP staff at local gas stations and convenience stores; and raise awareness through public service announcements and media events.
The Simmy Foundation began the project as part of its ongoing advocacy for comprehensive, holsitic supports for veterans and those who have served. After successfully advocating for policy change to curb the over prescription of opioids by VA hospitals, the Simmy Foundation now focuses on projects to provide alternative treatments for vets.
"VORP helps those who have served and we need to make sure people know about it," said Marv Simcakoski, Simmy Foundation President. "While VORP does amazing work, they don't have much in the way of an advertising budget. That's where we can step in from the private sector to help get the word out."
The WPMCA is a powerful partner for getting the word out. The WPMCA has nearly 3,000 members across the state in urban, suburban and rural communities. These small businesses are community hubs where people stop by regulary for food and gas. As such, Wisconsin's gas stations and convenience stores are the way to reach people in the communities where they live.
"WPMCA is proud to join this private/public partnership to help Wisconsin veterans across the state,” said Matthew Hauser, WPMCA President and CEO. “Our industry operates convenience stores statewide where folks come to purchase fuel, buy food, and connect with their neighbors. Because of the role we play in the community, we can help raise awareness about the VORP program among veterans, as well as with their families and friends.”
VORP is a voluntary comprehensive case management program offering veteran advocacy and supportive wrap-around services to veterans and providers within their communities. VORP is unique in that offices are mobile, and staff travel to meet veterans where they are at. VORP also has their own mental health clinicians that can complete mental health assessments, treatment coordination and clinical supportive services as needed.
