Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,114 in the last 365 days.

Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross to Present at the Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced CEO Jeff Ross will present at the Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event. The two-day virtual event held this year on September 28-29, will focus the first day on solid organ transplant (SOT), in particular, kidney transplants, and the second day on the unmet need and innovations in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).

Mr. Ross will be presenting at the Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event on September 28th, 2022 at 10:00 am CT. Registration for the event can be found here.

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
press@miromatrix.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross to Present at the Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.