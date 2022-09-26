Al-Mahdi Asim’s I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You offers a unique view into the mind of an observer
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the re-release of his self-published poetry collection, I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You, Volumes I-III, Asim’s work offers readers a thought-provoking look into a one-of-a-kind mind that dares to imagine a better world. Asim’s poems resonate with a unique voice, shaped by his coming-of-age in Chicago.
The D.C. inhabitant is an analyst by day and writer by night, penning raw and introspective poems that take the reader through his personal journey living in a community that is a proverbial melting pot of lifestyles and cultures.
“I remember one day in the family room around the turn of spring. Lookin at photos of my folks and Dr. King…there was a knock on the door. Then the doorbell rang. It was a gang trying to recruit me in the service. Grandma just smiled instead of getting nervous,” he writes, continuing later in his work, “…I’m nocturnal by nature, up nights writing these words. Til the bulbs burn out, then use the light from the moon. Somewhere at this exact moment someone’s changing their tune.”
His lilting prose was inspired by his mother’s love of the written word and watching her strength as she overcame her own struggles. This desire to observe and draw creative influence from his environment extended to his larger family and neighborhood.
“Music, arts, and hip-hop culture have had a significant influence on my work. This collection offers a deeply personal view into my mind and experiences, and I hope that it will be reflective for readers, helping them to come away with a sense of hope, survival, purpose—and the occasional laugh,” said Asim.
Asim is a former member of creative collective The Sanctuaries. Asim currently resides in Washington D.C. I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You is his second published work, following his previously released chapbook, Pillars.
All three volumes of I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You are available now through Lulu.
Volume I (ISBN 9798218007256) can be purchased here. Volume II (ISBN 9798218007263) can be purchased here. Volume III (ISBN 9798218007270) can be purchased here. A limited edition of the collection is also available.
Asim is available for media interviews about self-published poetry and his work.
For more information contact:
Al-Mahdi Asim, amasire26@msn.com
Self-Published Poet