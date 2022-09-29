Gordon McClendon of SPI Software Selected to Board of Canadian Resort & Travel Association
Our clients do not need to adapt their business to our software; we configure our software to their unique needs.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software, has recently been selected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Resort & Travel Association, sharing his two decades of software experience with the growing trade association. SPI Software is the widely respected leader in vacation ownership software.
"We are honored that Gordon has agreed to serve on our Board," said Gaetan Babin, CRTA Chairperson, President, and CEO, "His extensive timeshare knowledge will enable him to help us provide developers and consumers of vacation ownership products in Canada with sound information, advice, and advocacy. He recognizes that the Canadian timeshare industry's dependency on technology will continue to play a significant role in the coming years."
SPI Software is widely respected for its corporate philosophy of continuous development and innovation, which has led them to create some of the world's most advanced timeshare/vacation ownership-focused technology solutions, implemented by resorts and companies on five continents.
"One of the primary reasons for our success and longevity in the hospitality market," says McClendon "has been our flexibility to adapt to constant changes, not only in software advancements, but in the cultural and personnel requirements customers face today. Equally important, our clients do not need to adapt their business to our software; we configure our software to their unique needs."
McClendon began his journey with the Miami-based software company in 2000 in its Systems Products division. During the 22 years that have ensued, he has distinguished himself and SPI Software, generating recognition within the vacation ownership industry as its preferred software developer as well as praise for his leadership. In 2021, the 11th annual Perspective Magazine Awards named him Industry Leader. He was named SPI's CEO in 2022. He began his career as an actuary and holds a degree in mathematics from Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois. Earlier, he ran a major financial derivative trading firm – with offices from New York to Tokyo – and was a founding board member of the after-hours trading system, Globex. He was in a leadership position at Chicago Mercantile Exchange for many years, having the distinction of being elected to the board by the highest vote total ever.
To learn more about software solutions created exclusively for the vacation ownership industry, please visit www.spisoftware.com or contact Lou Wolfson at 305-519-4297 or via email at lou.wolfson@spiinc.com.
About SPI Software
SPI Software is the leading software developer of management-oriented systems to the worldwide market of vacation ownership resort developers. Their corporate philosophy of continuous development and innovation has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world.
About CRTA
CRTA is Canada’s only association dedicated to representing the interests of the vacation ownership and resort development industries. Since its founding in 1980 (originally as CRDA), the organization has become Canada’s preeminent industry association representing all forms of vacation ownership. CRTA membership is a community of active industry leaders committed to promoting and maintaining a high standard of ethical conduct within the Canadian vacation ownership industry, creating B-2-B and networking opportunities between Members, and educating consumers as to the benefits of vacation ownership. For more information, please visit www.CanadianRTA.org
